* Won falls on offshore funds; 1,111/dlr support eyed * Ringgit down on selling vs Singapore dollar * Rupiah slides on importers (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 24 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Wednesday as remarks by Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell revived expectations that U.S. interest rates will be raised. South Korea's won skidded as a weaker yen underscored concerns that the country may lose export competitiveness against Japan. The Malaysian ringgit hit a one-week low on selling against the neighbouring Singapore dollar. The Indonesian rupiah eased on U.S. dollar demand from importers for month-end payments. The Fed's Powell said on Tuesday he was prepared to raise interest rates twice this year, once in September and once in December, as long as the economy performs as expected. The comments, along with the recent solid U.S. economic data, lifted the dollar to its highest since June 12 against a basket of six major currencies. "The Fed's eventual rate hikes, likely to start in September, will test Asia's resilience. Excessive leverage accumulated during the QE years will be a key vulnerability when U.S. rates climb," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research Mid-Year Economic Review, referring to quantitative easing. "Indonesia and Malaysia are probably most vulnerable to large capital outflows on steeper-than-expected Fed rate increases." WON The won slid as offshore funds sold the South Korean currency. South Korea's exporters demand for month-end settlements helped lift it off lows. The South Korean currency also has chart support at 1,111.0 per dollar, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation in June. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as much as 0.5 percent to 3.7570 per dollar, its weakest since June 17. The Malaysian currency also slid against the Singapore dollar. That is partially because Malaysia is leaning towards a weaker currency, while the city-state is adopting a firm Singapore dollar policy, said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank. "This difference in policies are very obvious in SGD/MYR pair the other factor is the huge demand for SGD from the retail side, where main street Malaysia see the SGD as a safe haven instrument," said Ramanathan in Kuala Lumpur. Earlier this month, the ringgit fell to 2.8134 per the Singapore dollar, its weakest level, according to Thomson Reuters data going back to 1990. The Malaysian currency could weaken further probably to 2.90 and 3.00, Ramanathan said. RUPIAH The rupiah slid 0.3 percent to 12,285 per dollar as traders cut bullish bets, which they had built up before the government bond auction on Tuesday. Indonesia sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.4 billion) worth of conventional bonds, above an indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said. The Indonesian currency had rallied as foreign investors bought the currency to participate in the bond sale. Concerns over U.S. rate hikes, a slowdown in Indonesia's economy and higher inflation, all counted against the rupiah, traders said. "It will be back to above 13,300 per dollar," said a Jakarta-based currency trader. The traders expected inflation to rise further in June and July with holidays in the next month to mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.08 123.94 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.3428 1.3406 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.920 31.002 +0.27 Korean won 1110.50 1104.60 -0.53 Baht 33.79 33.74 -0.15 Peso 45.14 45.10 -0.08 Rupiah 13285.00 13250.00 -0.26 Rupee 63.70 63.59 -0.16 Ringgit 3.7520 3.7390 -0.35 Yuan 6.2092 6.2068 -0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.08 119.66 -3.57 Sing dlr 1.3428 1.3260 -1.25 Taiwan dlr 30.920 31.718 +2.58 Korean won 1110.50 1099.30 -1.01 Baht 33.79 32.90 -2.63 Peso 45.14 44.72 -0.92 Rupiah 13285.00 12380.00 -6.81 Rupee 63.70 63.03 -1.04 Ringgit 3.7520 3.4965 -6.81 Yuan 6.2092 6.2040 -0.08 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)