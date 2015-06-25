* Yuan long positions at 7-month high
* Rupee view bullish, first time in 2 months
* Asia FX sentiment still largely bearish
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 25 Sentiment towards emerging
Asian currencies improved in the last two weeks as the U.S.
Federal Reserve indicated it may hike interest rates more slowly
and on hopes for a deal to avoid a Greek debt default, a Reuters
poll showed on Thursday.
Most regional units, however, stayed in a bearish territory,
as recent solid U.S. economic data kept alive expectations that
the Fed will begin increasing rates later this year, according
to the survey of 18 currency analysts and fund managers
conducted between Tuesday and Thursday.
Long positions in the Chinese yuan rose to the
largest since late November.
On Tuesday, the yuan hit a near two-week high amid the
central bank's continued efforts to stabilise the currency
despite a cooling economy. It has been keeping the currency
relatively steady through its daily fixing and market
intervention since mid-March.
Views on India's rupee turned optimistic for the
first time since late April, with long positions at the largest
since the middle of the month.
The rupee hit a one-month high earlier this month on media
reports that the central bank had proposed setting the limit for
foreign investments for government debt in rupees instead of
dollars, effectively allowing increased purchases from overseas.
The Singapore dollar's short positions shrank as
investors bought the currency against the neighbouring Malaysian
ringgit.
The city-state's currency hit an at least 25-year high
versus the ringgit, according to Thomson Reuters data going back
to 1990.
The Malaysian currency has been under persistent
from weak prices of commodities - the country's key export - and
concerns for state-fund 1MDB's debt problems. By contrast,
Singapore's central bank maintains its policy of a "modest and
gradual" appreciation of the Singapore dollar.
Short positions in South Korea's won declined as
exporters bought the currency for month-end settlements.
Bearish bets on the Taiwan dollar fell as foreign
investors were net buyers of local shares in the first
three days of this week. Local exporters also purchased the
island's currency.
Short positions on the Indonesian rupiah' eased on
bond inflows. Indonesia sold 18 trillion rupiah worth of
conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative
target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.
Such improvement in sentiment came after the Fed on June 17
signalled the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates more
slowly than markets had expected.
But Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Tuesday he was
prepared to raise interest rates twice this year, once in
September and once in December, as long as the economy performs
as expected.
Caution on a Greek debt deal also grew ahead of a European
Union summit later on Thursday, with negotiations dragging on
without any agreement just days ahead of a June 30 deadline for
a massive payment to the IMF.
The currency poll is focused on what analysts and fund
managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian
emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won,
Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian
rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the
Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
25-June -0.70 0.29 0.22 0.80 0.11 -0.26 1.10 0.30 0.57
11-June -0.47 0.77 0.61 1.12 0.48 0.05 1.39 0.43 0.69
28-May -0.62 0.67 0.53 1.05 0.02 0.29 0.86 0.03 0.89
14-May -0.45 0.11 -0.05 0.95 -0.30 0.22 0.41 -0.06 0.78
30-Apr -0.48 -0.55 -0.44 0.43 -0.46 -0.18 -0.13 -0.12 0.33
16-Apr -0.35 0.18 0.27 0.34 0.12 -0.59 1.08 0.02 -0.21
2-Apr -0.13 0.14 0.69 0.74 -0.09 -0.51 1.09 0.13 0.14
19-Mar 0.46 1.10 1.48 1.33 0.53 -0.30 1.63 0.33 0.44
5-Mar 0.90 0.36 1.24 1.10 0.46 -0.64 1.34 -0.28 0.05
18-Feb 0.35 0.32 0.86 0.58 0.39 -0.15 0.74 -0.17 -0.15
5-Feb 0.62 0.04 1.16 0.35 0.36 -0.62 1.42 -0.35 0.10
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU;
Editing by Kim Coghill)