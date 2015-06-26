* Won falls on offshore funds, yen/won short-covering * Singapore dollar leads weekly Asia FX losses (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 26 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Friday to notch weekly losses as investors shied away from riskier assets while Greece stood on the brink of default, and economic data strengthened expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise later this year. "Greece is the X factor. It is difficult to see how that plays out," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country is Greece's biggest creditor, said the next meeting of Eurogroup ministers on Saturday would be "of decisive importance", as time was running out before a repayment to the International Monetary Fund falls due on Tuesday. "It will depend on how EUR trades but my underlying bias is to buy USD/Asia dips as U.S. data remains on the improving trend. Any EUR rebound which benefits EM Asia currencies is going to be short lived," Cavenagh said. South Korea's won led declines on Friday, falling for a fourth consecutive session, as offshore funds retreated. Some investors cut bullish bets on the won against the yen . Japan's household spending in May rose for the first time in more than a year and the jobless rate was steady at the lowest in 18 years. That compared with a slowing South Korea's economy. Sentiment toward Asian currencies also turned weaker after U.S. consumer spending recorded its largest increase in nearly six years in May, supporting expectations for a U.S. rate hike. A Reuters poll on Thursday showed that despite the underlying bearishness toward Asian currencies, short positions had fallen after the Fed indicated it may hike interest rates more slowly and on earlier hopes that Greece would reach a deal to avert a default. SINGAPORE DOLLAR, WON UNDERPERFORM Most emerging Asian currencies were already set to suffer weekly losses, led by the Singapore dollar. The city-state's currency has lost 0.8 percent against the U.S. dollar, according to Thomson Reuters' data. Singapore's annual core inflation in May hit a five-year low, the government's data showed on Tuesday. The won followed the Singaporean unit with a 0.7 percent loss. Earlier on Friday, the currency fell to 1,117.3 per dollar, its weakest since June 17. The South Korean currency has lost 0.7 percent against the dollar so far this week, Thomson Reuters data showed. South Korea on Thursday cut its forecasts for this year's growth and inflation, announcing a financial package of more than 15 trillion won, including a supplementary budget. "The market expected the authorities to fortify a policy for a weaker won," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. Jeong doubted that the won could weaken much further, adding exporters will chase it for settlements around 1,120 per dollar. The won is unlikely to extend slide against the yen, given continuous Japan's quantitative easing, she added. The Malaysia's ringgit has lost 0.6 percent so far this week. There were concerns that Fitch ratings agency was preparing to downgrade Malaysia's credit rating, partly as a result of debts run up by state fund 1MDB. Thailand's baht has fallen 0.3 percent so far this week, while India's rupee has eased 0.1 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0540 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.32 123.64 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.3440 1.3431 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.893 31.052 +0.51 Korean won 1114.41 1110.00 -0.40 Baht 33.77 33.78 +0.01 Peso 45.13 45.14 +0.01 Rupiah 13305.00 13325.00 +0.15 Rupee 63.62 63.62 +0.00 Ringgit 3.7626 3.7565 -0.16 Yuan 6.2096 6.2094 -0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.32 119.66 -2.97 Sing dlr 1.3440 1.3260 -1.34 Taiwan dlr 30.893 31.718 +2.67 Korean won 1114.41 1099.30 -1.36 Baht 33.77 32.90 -2.58 Peso 45.13 44.72 -0.91 Rupiah 13305.00 12380.00 -6.95 Rupee 63.62 63.03 -0.93 Ringgit 3.7626 3.4965 -7.07 Yuan 6.2096 6.2040 -0.09 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)