* Taiwan dollar, won lead daily gains on exporters * Baht, ringgit fall most among Asia FX in Q2 * U.S. rate outlook, Greece crisis darkens Asia FX future (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, June 30 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday helped by the dollar's overnight weakness, but most are set to suffer quarterly losses on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates and concerns over Greece's endless debt problems. The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won led regional daily gains as local exporters bought their currencies for quarter-end settlements. The U.S. dollar eased on Monday in New York against a basket of six major currencies as Treasury yields slid. Still, the greenback's correction may not last long, putting pressure on emerging Asian currencies in the third quarter, as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates later this year, analysts said. Worries about Greece's debt crisis also remained with Athens on course to default on 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) of loans from the International Monetary Fund due later on Tuesday. The country is also facing the possibility of exiting the euro zone. "Emerging Asian currencies will inevitably weaken. Money is draining away from emerging funds on issues such as U.S. interest rate hikes and risk aversion due to Greece," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "There is some speculation of a delay in the Fed's moves due to Greece, but that will hurt emerging currencies further, as it will indicate how serious the problems are," Park added. The Fed on June 17 indicated the U.S. central bank may raise borrowing costs more slowly than markets had expected. But a recent series of solid U.S. economic data have caused investors and analysts to maintain expectations that interest rates will be raised later this year, possibly as soon as September. By contrast, emerging Asian economies are slowing down. South Korea's industrial output slumped more than expected in May while Thailand's factory output last month also fell more than forecast. BAHT, RINGGIT LEAD WEAK Q2 Most emerging Asian currencies have depreciated in the second quarter, led by the Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit. The baht has lost 3.7 percent against the dollar so far this quarter, which would be the largest quarterly loss since the last three months of 2013, Thomson Reuters data showed. In late April, Thailand's central bank relaxed curbs on capital flows to rein in the baht after unexpectedly slashing its policy interest rate for a second straight meeting. The ringgit has slid 2.2 percent during the April-June period on growing worries Fitch Ratings may downgrade Malaysia's credit rating due to the debt problems of state fund 1MDB. India's rupee has fallen 2.0 percent this quarter on capital outflows amid uncertainties over a tax on foreign investors. The Indonesian rupiah has lost 1.9 percent so far this quarter hit by the country's chronic current account deficit. The won has weakened 0.6 percent against the dollar in the quarter as South Korea's foreign exchange authorities kept curbing its outperformance against the yen. South Korea plans to offer up to 10 years of tax exemptions for overseas stock investment funds as part of measures to boost capital outflows to tackle a record current account surplus, the finance ministry said on Monday. The authorities have been spotted intervening in the currency market, traders said. The Singapore dollar has bucked the regional depreciation trend with a 1.9 percent gain so far in the second quarter. The city-state's central bank in April surprised investors by holding off from further monetary policy easing. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.26 122.54 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.3469 1.3460 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.854 31.178 +1.05 Korean won 1116.10 1125.30 +0.82 Baht 33.77 33.83 +0.17 Peso 45.12 45.19 +0.16 Rupiah 13318.00 13340.00 +0.17 Rupee 63.76 63.84 +0.13 Ringgit 3.7840 3.7840 +0.00 Yuan 6.2067 6.2087 +0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.26 119.66 -2.13 Sing dlr 1.3469 1.3260 -1.55 Taiwan dlr 30.854 31.718 +2.80 Korean won 1116.10 1099.30 -1.51 Baht 33.77 32.90 -2.58 Peso 45.12 44.72 -0.89 Rupiah 13318.00 12380.00 -7.04 Rupee 63.76 63.03 -1.14 Ringgit 3.7840 3.4965 -7.60 Yuan 6.2067 6.2040 -0.04 ($1 = 0.8939 euro) (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)