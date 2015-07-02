* Ringgit down to levels before Fitch rating affirmation * Won falls, S.Korea May c/a surplus at 8-month low * Yuan slips on corporate dollar bids, weak mid-point (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 2 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday on expectations that upcoming U.S. economic data such as June jobs figures may cement expectations that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates as soon as September. Malaysia's ringgit fell as overnight slides in crude prices renewed concerns over slowing exports of the country, a net oil exporter. Those worries pushed the currency down to levels before Fitch Ratings on Wednesday maintained the country's sovereign rating and surprised markets by upgrading the outlook. The South Korean won slumped after the country's current account surplus in May shrank to an eight-month low. China's yuan skidded on strong corporate dollar demand and after the central bank set the official guidance rate at a three-week low. Regional weakness came on growing expectations of strong U.S. economic indicators, especially June nonfarm payrolls later in the day. The data is being announced a day earlier than usual because of the July 4 Independence Day holiday. Nonfarm payrolls probably increased 230,000 last month after a robust 280,000 gain in May, a Reuters survey of economists showed. The jobless rate was forecast dipping one-tenth of a percentage point back to a seven-year low of 5.4 percent. Ahead of the official data, the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private employers added 237,000 jobs in June, the biggest gain since December and ahead of the 218,000 forecast. "If NFP surprises positively, markets may increase the September hike bet, then it would cause more downward pressure (on emerging Asian currencies) due to capital outflows from Asia and generally from EM," said Amy Yuan Zhuang, a senior analyst at Nordea in Singapore. Any major disappointments in the coming U.S. figures may dampen the dollar and support emerging Asian currencies, but their rebounds are unlikely to last long, given Greece's festering crisis and turmoil in China's stock markets, she added. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday urged Greeks to reject an international bailout deal, souring hopes of any breakthrough before a referendum on Sunday that could determine his country's future in Europe. Chinese stocks kept falling although regulators have announced a series of market stability measures since last week. RINGGIT The ringgit fell lost as much as 0.7 percent to 3.7770 per dollar. The 10-year Malaysian government bond yield also rebounded. But currency traders cut some of their bearish bets on the ringgit as analysts said it has a chart support level around 3.8000, the level at which Malaysia had fixed it to the dollar during the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis. The fixed currency regime lasted until July 2005. WON The won slid as South Korea's current account surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted $6.44 billion in May, the smallest in eight months, as exports slid. The country also saw a net outflow of $8.81 billion in May without seasonal adjustment, compared to a net outflow of $10.06 billion in April, central bank data showed. The won pared some of earlier losses as exporters chased it for settlement on dips, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0455 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.37 123.17 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.3507 1.3525 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.906 31.100 +0.63 Korean won 1122.90 1117.50 -0.48 Baht 33.78 33.77 -0.05 Peso 45.15 45.11 -0.09 Rupiah 13350.00 13323.00 -0.20 Rupee 63.59 63.61 +0.03 Ringgit 3.7740 3.7505 -0.62 Yuan 6.2047 6.2011 -0.06 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.37 119.66 -3.01 Sing dlr 1.3507 1.3260 -1.83 Taiwan dlr 30.906 31.718 +2.63 Korean won 1122.90 1099.30 -2.10 Baht 33.78 32.90 -2.61 Peso 45.15 44.72 -0.95 Rupiah 13350.00 12380.00 -7.27 Rupee 63.59 63.03 -0.88 Ringgit 3.7740 3.4965 -7.35 Yuan 6.2047 6.2040 -0.01 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Kim Coghill)