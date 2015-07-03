July 3 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0141 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.97 123.06 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.3486 1.3480 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.869 31.150 +0.91 Korean won 1118.55 1125.00 +0.58 Baht 33.78 33.78 -0.00 Peso 45.09 45.16 +0.14 Rupiah 13313.00 13335.00 +0.17 Rupee 63.51 63.51 +0.00 Ringgit 3.7770 3.7780 +0.03 Yuan 6.2044 6.2049 +0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.97 119.66 -2.70 Sing dlr 1.3486 1.3260 -1.68 Taiwan dlr 30.869 31.718 +2.75 Korean won 1118.55 1099.30 -1.72 Baht 33.78 32.90 -2.61 Peso 45.09 44.72 -0.82 Rupiah 13313.00 12380.00 -7.01 Rupee 63.51 63.03 -0.76 Ringgit 3.7770 3.4965 -7.43 Yuan 6.2044 6.2040 -0.01 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)