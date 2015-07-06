* Malaysia stocks, bonds prices fall * Ringgit at fresh low vs Singapore dlr on data back to 1990 * Won down as Seoul shares fall 2 pct; importers hurt rupiah (Adds more details, analyst. Updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 6 The Malaysian ringgit hit a 16-year low on Monday after reports linked the country's prime minister to probes into alleged corruption, while most emerging Asian currencies slid as Greeks rejected austerity measures for bailout money. The ringgit fell as much as 0.8 percent to 3.8075 per dollar, its weakest since May 1999. Against the neighbouring Singapore dollar, the ringgit touched 2.8189, the lowest level according to Thomson Reuters data going back to 1990. Kuala Lumpur stocks lost 1.3 percent, while the 10-year government bond yield and the 5-year yield jumped. Two of Malaysia's main opposition parties on Sunday demanded an emergency sitting of parliament to discuss Prime Minister Najib Razak's future after a media report linked him to investigations involving state fund 1MDB. A Wall Street Journal report published on Friday said investigators had traced nearly $700 million to bank accounts they believed belonged to the prime minister. Najib has denied taking any money from the debt-laden state fund or any other entity for personal gain. "The report supports our conjecture that an increase in political risk has undermined confidence that sovereign support would be forthcoming if needed for 1MDB," said Tim Condon, head of research Asia for ING in a client note. The ringgit was the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year with an 8.1 percent loss against the U.S. dollar. Chat support for the Malaysian currency is seen between 3.8000 and 3.8200 - the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis peg level and the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation from 1978 to 1998, analysts said. If the area is breached amid the escalating political tensions, the ringgit may weaken to 3.9060, the 50 percent retracement of its appreciation from 1998 to 2011, they added. GREECE HITS ASIA FX Most other emerging Asian currencies fell as Greeks voted against conditions of a rescue package from creditors on Sunday, increasing doubts over the future of the country's euro zone membership and denting risk appetite. Asian stocks and the euro tumbled. The South Korean won hit a near four-month low of 1,128.0 on the dollar as Seoul shares lost 2 percent on the back of foreign selling. Indonesia's rupiah slid 0.3 percent to 13,358 on dollar demand from importers for payments. "This is not simply because of risk aversion from Greece, but more importantly because, various Asian currencies had pre-existing negative drivers," said Heng Koon How, Credit Suisse Private Bank's senior currency strategist in a note. "In particular, we stay negative on the KRW, IDR, MYR," said Heng, adding 12-month targets of those currencies against the dollar are 1,200, 14,000 and 3.9500, respectively. Malaysia faces increasing risks of foreign investor liquidation of government bonds, Heng said. South Korea is losing export competitiveness due to a weaker yen, while domestic demand is slowing due to the outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), he added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.32 122.78 +0.37 Sing dlr 1.3509 1.3460 -0.36 Taiwan dlr 30.938 31.120 +0.59 Korean won 1127.40 1123.00 -0.39 Baht 33.81 33.79 -0.06 Peso 45.14 45.02 -0.27 Rupiah 13358.00 13318.00 -0.30 Rupee 63.59 63.44 -0.24 Ringgit 3.8060 3.7775 -0.75 Yuan 6.2079 6.2057 -0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.32 119.66 -2.18 Sing dlr 1.3509 1.3260 -1.84 Taiwan dlr 30.938 31.718 +2.52 Korean won 1127.40 1099.30 -2.49 Baht 33.81 32.90 -2.69 Peso 45.14 44.72 -0.93 Rupiah 13358.00 12380.00 -7.32 Rupee 63.59 63.03 -0.88 Ringgit 3.8060 3.4965 -8.13 Yuan 6.2079 6.2040 -0.06 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by)