* Won near 4-month low as offshore funds sell * Malaysia c.bank spotted intervening -traders * Rupiah near 2-week high ahead of bond auction (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 7 South Korea's won slumped to near four-month lows on Tuesday, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies as risk sentiment was hit by volatile Chinese stocks and caution ahead of a euro zone summit to ease Greece's debt crisis. The Malaysian ringgit was steady after hitting a fresh 16-year low as the central bank was spotted intervening to stabilise the worst-performing Asian currency this year, traders said. The Indonesian rupiah hit a near two-week high on bond inflows. The won lost as much as 0.5 percent to 1,131.7 per dollar, its weakest since March 17. Offshore funds unloaded the currency as Seoul shares touched a near three-week low on foreign selling. Chinese stocks continue to lose ground despite emergency support measures from Beijing, adding to a depressing backdrop for global risk markets. Ahead of an emergency euro zone summit later in the day, France and Germany told Greece on Monday to come up with serious proposals in order to restart financial aid talks. Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject more austerity at a weekend referendum. Investors clung to hopes the summit might yet find a way for Greece to ease its debt burden and stay in the euro zone. Still, emerging Asian currencies are likely to remain soft, traders and analysts said. "The won could fall to hit 1,150 within the third quarter as emerging Asian currencies are likely to weaken further," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "It is reckless to bet amid uncertainties. We may see some positive developments on Greece tonight, but that will not erase all of the problems. China's steps on the economy and markets are not seen as being effective yet." RINGGIT The ringgit started down 0.1 percent at 3.8100 per dollar, its weakest since May 1999, Thomson Reuters data showed, as offshore funds continued to trim their exposure to the Malaysian currency. Malaysia's central bank was spotted aggressively intervening to stem losses in the currency, traders said. The ringgit has lost 8.1 on the dollar so far this year - the steepest fall among Asian currencies in the period. Investors sold most government bonds, especially long-term debts. The 10-year yield briefly rose to 4.051 percent, its highest since June 30 when Fitch Ratings affirmed the country's credit rating and upgraded the outlook. . The five-year yield also advanced to as high as 3.632 percent. RUPIAH The rupiah rose 0.5 percent to 13,285 on the dollar, its strongest since June 24, as foreign investors picked up the currency ahead of a government bond auction later in the day. Indonesia is hoping to raise 10 trillion rupiah ($751.9 million) in the bond sale. Traders expect strong demand for the sale due to the prevailing higher yields. On June 23, the rupiah rallied on bond inflows, bucking the downturn in regional peers. The country sold 18 trillion rupiah worth of conventional bonds at an auction on the day, above an indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0625 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 122.69 122.58 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.3523 1.3485 -0.28 Taiwan dlr 30.960 31.150 +0.61 Korean won 1129.69 1126.50 -0.28 Baht 33.88 33.84 -0.12 Peso 45.13 45.10 -0.06 Rupiah 13285.00 13348.00 +0.47 Rupee 63.38 63.40 +0.03 Ringgit 3.8050 3.8065 +0.04 Yuan 6.2093 6.2092 -0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 122.69 119.66 -2.47 Sing dlr 1.3523 1.3260 -1.94 Taiwan dlr 30.960 31.718 +2.45 Korean won 1129.69 1099.30 -2.69 Baht 33.88 32.90 -2.90 Peso 45.13 44.72 -0.90 Rupiah 13285.00 12380.00 -6.81 Rupee 63.38 63.03 -0.56 Ringgit 3.8050 3.4965 -8.11 Yuan 6.2093 6.2040 -0.09 ($1 = 13,300 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY)