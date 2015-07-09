* Yuan long positions hit 3-month low
* Ringgit bearish bets largest in one month
* Won bearish bets highest since late March
* Taiwan dollar short positions at 6-month high
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 9 Bullish sentiment on China's
yuan fell to the lowest in three months as Chinese stock markets
plunged, while short positions on the Malaysian ringgit hit
their largest in one month due to rising political tensions, a
Reuters poll showed.
Bearish bets on most emerging Asian currencies increased as
the savage sell-off in China and Greece's protracted debt crisis
hurt risk sentiment, according to the survey of 16 fund managers
and currency analysts conducted between Tuesday and Thursday.
Chinese stocks have lost about 30 percent over the last
three weeks. The sell-off pushed the yuan in the
offshore market to four month-lows on Wednesday, although the
renminbi remained stable onshore.
The yuan's long positions fell to their lowest during the
last two weeks since early April, the poll showed. In the
previous survey published on June 25, bullish bets hit a
seven-month high.
Caution remained over the outlook for Chinese stocks,
although they rebounded on Thursday after the securities
regulator banned shareholders with large stakes in listed firms
from selling the shares for six months.
The ringgit's short positions rose to their largest
since early June as corruption allegations swirl around Prime
Minister Najib Razak. Earlier this week, the currency briefly
weakened past its old of 3.80 per dollar, fixed in September
1998 during the Asian financial crisis and scrapped in 2005.
Malaysia's central bank had been spotted intervening for
five consecutive sessions through Thursday to support the
worst-performing Asian currency so far this year, traders said.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported last week that
investigators probing 1MDB had traced funds flowing into Najib's
personal account. Reuters is unable to verify
the report and Najib has denied taking any money from the
debt-laden state fund or any other entity for personal gain.
The report undermined short-term positive sentiment on the
Malaysian currency after Fitch Ratings unexpectedly upgraded its
rating outlook to "stable" from "negative".
Bearish bets on South Korea's won rose to their
largest since late March as the currency hit a two-year low on
Thursday on continuous foreign stock selling.
The Bank of Korea cut the country's growth forecast on
Thursday, while keeping interest rates steady at a record low to
support the sluggish economy.
Pessimistic bets on the Taiwan dollar hit a
seven-month peak as the island's stocks suffered on Wednesday
their largest single-day slide in more than three years, with
heavy foreign selling.
The Thai baht's short positions increased to their
highest since late May as the currency hit a near six-year low
on Wednesday. The currency came under pressure from capital
outflows.
Thailand's central bank is expected to keep the currency
weak in a bid to revive the economy by boosting exports,
analysts said.
Long positions in the Indian rupee almost
disappeared as the Chinese stock turmoil raised concerns of
foreign fund outflows from Asian emerging markets in general.
Short positions on the Singapore dollar and the
Philippine peso grew.
The currency poll is focused on what analysts and fund
managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian
emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won,
Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar,
Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai
baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
9-July -0.13 1.09 0.38 0.78 0.56 -0.06 1.33 0.37 0.80
25-June -0.70 0.29 0.22 0.80 0.11 -0.26 1.10 0.30 0.57
11-June -0.47 0.77 0.61 1.12 0.48 0.05 1.39 0.43 0.69
28-May -0.62 0.67 0.53 1.05 0.02 0.29 0.86 0.03 0.89
14-May -0.45 0.11 -0.05 0.95 -0.30 0.22 0.41 -0.06 0.78
30-Apr -0.48 -0.55 -0.44 0.43 -0.46 -0.18 -0.13 -0.12 0.33
16-Apr -0.35 0.18 0.27 0.34 0.12 -0.59 1.08 0.02 -0.21
2-Apr -0.13 0.14 0.69 0.74 -0.09 -0.51 1.09 0.13 0.14
19-Mar 0.46 1.10 1.48 1.33 0.53 -0.30 1.63 0.33 0.44
5-Mar 0.90 0.36 1.24 1.10 0.46 -0.64 1.34 -0.28 0.05
18-Feb 0.35 0.32 0.86 0.58 0.39 -0.15 0.74 -0.17 -0.15
