July 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0132 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.84 120.71 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.3506 1.3499 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.111 31.225 +0.37 Korean won 1138.50 1136.70 -0.16 Baht 33.96 33.99 +0.09 Peso 45.16 45.16 +0.00 Rupiah 13355.00 13340.00 -0.11 Rupee 63.60 63.60 +0.00 Ringgit 3.8000 3.8065 +0.17 Yuan 6.2084 6.2094 +0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.84 119.66 -0.98 Sing dlr 1.3506 1.3260 -1.82 Taiwan dlr 31.111 31.718 +1.95 Korean won 1138.50 1099.30 -3.44 Baht 33.96 32.90 -3.12 Peso 45.16 44.72 -0.97 Rupiah 13355.00 12380.00 -7.30 Rupee 63.60 63.03 -0.89 Ringgit 3.8000 3.4965 -7.99 Yuan 6.2084 6.2040 -0.07 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)