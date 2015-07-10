July 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.83 121.32 -0.42 Sing dlr 1.3474 1.3498 +0.18 *Taiwan dlr 31.230 31.230 +0.00 Korean won 1128.70 1133.90 +0.46 Baht 33.91 33.96 +0.14 Peso 45.15 45.21 +0.13 Rupiah 13300.00 13332.00 +0.24 Rupee 63.39 63.39 +0.00 Ringgit 3.7810 3.7990 +0.48 Yuan 6.2077 6.2088 +0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.83 119.66 -1.79 Sing dlr 1.3474 1.3260 -1.59 Taiwan dlr 31.230 31.718 +1.56 Korean won 1128.70 1099.30 -2.60 Baht 33.91 32.90 -2.98 Peso 45.15 44.72 -0.95 Rupiah 13300.00 12380.00 -6.92 Rupee 63.39 63.03 -0.56 Ringgit 3.7810 3.4965 -7.52 Yuan 6.2077 6.2040 -0.06 * Financial markets in Taiwan are closed due to the approaching Chan-hom typhoon. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)