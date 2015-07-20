July 20 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0131 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.12 124.10 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.3690 1.3677 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 31.098 31.312 +0.69 Korean won 1150.80 1147.50 -0.29 Baht 34.24 34.14 -0.29 Peso 45.23 45.25 +0.04 *Rupiah 13342.00 13342.00 +0.00 Rupee 63.47 63.47 +0.00 Ringgit 3.8050 3.8070 +0.05 Yuan 6.2096 6.2095 -0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.12 119.66 -3.60 Sing dlr 1.3690 1.3260 -3.14 Taiwan dlr 31.098 31.718 +1.99 Korean won 1150.80 1099.30 -4.48 Baht 34.24 32.90 -3.91 Peso 45.23 44.72 -1.13 Rupiah 13342.00 12380.00 -7.21 Rupee 63.47 63.03 -0.69 Ringgit 3.8050 3.4965 -8.11 Yuan 6.2096 6.2040 -0.09 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed until July 21 for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)