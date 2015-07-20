* Weaker baht better than rate cut - Thai deputy PM * Thai gold importers add to pressure on baht * Won at fresh 2-year low on offshore funds, importers * Singapore dlr hits 3-month trough, 1.3750/U.S. dlr eyed (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 20 Most emerging Asian currencies skidded on Monday as strong U.S. consumer inflation and housing data added to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in the coming months. The Thai baht fell to its weakest in more than six years as a deputy prime minister expressed preference for a weaker currency. Gold importers in Thailand bought the dollar to purchase the precious metal on dips as gold plunged to a five-year low on the strong outlook for the dollar. South Korea's won hit a fresh two-year trough on dollar demand from foreign banks and importers. Singapore's dollar slid to a three-month low as the greenback broadly gained on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates. The U.S. currency index rose to its highest since April 23 as consumer prices in the world's biggest economy rose for a fifth straight month in June, while housing starts jumped and building permits surged to an eight-year high. "There are some reports that major funds are reducing gold holdings. That is in line with a strong dollar basically," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "Asian currencies are also under pressure." BAHT The baht lost 0.5 percent to 34.32 per dollar, its weakest since June 2009. A weaker baht will help the country's exports and provide more of a boost to the struggling economy than a rate cut, Deputy Prime Minister Pridiyathorn Devakula, who is in charge of the economy, told Reuters. The Thai unit came under further pressure from gold importers, currency traders said. Gold is popular among Thai investors, and slides in gold prices often prompt some to increase holdings in the physical metal or in gold futures. WON The won slid 0.5 percent to 1,153.6 per dollar, its lowest since June 2013. South Korea's exporters bought the local currency for settlements on dips, while such corporate demand was not strong enough to defend the currency, traders said. The won is expected to soften to 1,163.5, its low in June 2013, analysts said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar fell 0.4 percent to 1.3731 to the U.S. dollar, its weakest since April 14, when the city-state's currency jumped after the central bank unexpectedly held off from further policy easing. Three months ago, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said it would maintain its policy of a "modest and gradual" appreciation of the Singapore dollar, expecting an improvement of global economic growth. Expectations of monetary stimulus in the coming policy meeting in October revived, putting pressure on the Singapore dollar, as the economy in the second quarter unexpectedly shrank. The Singapore dollar is seen weakening to test a chart support area around 1.3750 with its low on April 14 at 1.3746, analysts said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0540 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.14 124.10 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.3715 1.3677 -0.28 Taiwan dlr 31.134 31.312 +0.57 Korean won 1152.70 1147.50 -0.45 Baht 34.31 34.14 -0.48 Peso 45.30 45.25 -0.11 *Rupiah 13342.00 13342.00 +0.00 Rupee 63.54 63.47 -0.11 Ringgit 3.8060 3.8070 +0.03 Yuan 6.2097 6.2095 -0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.14 119.66 -3.61 Sing dlr 1.3715 1.3260 -3.32 Taiwan dlr 31.134 31.718 +1.88 Korean won 1152.70 1099.30 -4.63 Baht 34.31 32.90 -4.10 Peso 45.30 44.72 -1.28 Rupiah 13342.00 12380.00 -7.21 Rupee 63.54 63.03 -0.80 Ringgit 3.8060 3.4965 -8.13 Yuan 6.2097 6.2040 -0.09 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for holidays and will reopen on July 22. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)