July 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0131 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.32 124.31 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.3714 1.3710 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 31.197 31.342 +0.46 Korean won 1157.21 1152.10 -0.44 Baht 34.45 34.42 -0.09 Peso 45.26 45.23 -0.07 *Rupiah 13342.00 13342.00 +0.00 Rupee 63.66 63.66 +0.00 Ringgit 3.8060 3.8065 +0.01 Yuan 6.2098 6.2097 -0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.32 119.66 -3.75 Sing dlr 1.3714 1.3260 -3.31 Taiwan dlr 31.197 31.718 +1.67 Korean won 1157.21 1099.30 -5.00 Baht 34.45 32.90 -4.50 Peso 45.26 44.72 -1.19 Rupiah 13342.00 12380.00 -7.21 Rupee 63.66 63.03 -0.99 Ringgit 3.8060 3.4965 -8.13 Yuan 6.2098 6.2040 -0.09 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)