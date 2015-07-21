July 21 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0131 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 124.32 124.31 -0.01
Sing dlr 1.3714 1.3710 -0.03
Taiwan dlr 31.197 31.342 +0.46
Korean won 1157.21 1152.10 -0.44
Baht 34.45 34.42 -0.09
Peso 45.26 45.23 -0.07
*Rupiah 13342.00 13342.00 +0.00
Rupee 63.66 63.66 +0.00
Ringgit 3.8060 3.8065 +0.01
Yuan 6.2098 6.2097 -0.00
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 124.32 119.66 -3.75
Sing dlr 1.3714 1.3260 -3.31
Taiwan dlr 31.197 31.718 +1.67
Korean won 1157.21 1099.30 -5.00
Baht 34.45 32.90 -4.50
Peso 45.26 44.72 -1.19
Rupiah 13342.00 12380.00 -7.21
Rupee 63.66 63.03 -0.99
Ringgit 3.8060 3.4965 -8.13
Yuan 6.2098 6.2040 -0.09
* Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for holidays.
