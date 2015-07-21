* Singapore c.bank sees inflation to pick up in 2016 * Won at 2-year low on offshore funds; 1,163.5/dlr eyed * Baht hits 6-year trough on importers; bonds prices up (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 21 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Tuesday as a top Federal Reserve official bolstered expectations that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates as soon as September. The Singapore dollar bucked the regional trend and turned firmer after the central bank said inflation will pick up in 2016, weakening the case for further easing in October. South Korea's won hit a two-year low on bleak forecasts for second-quarter growth. Thailand's baht touched a six-year trough on dollar demand from importers. The U.S. dollar hovered around a three-month high against a basket of six major currencies. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told the Fox Business network on Monday that the central bank is likely to raise rates in September as inflation is set to climb toward its target and unemployment is poised to dip below 5 percent. By contrast, many emerging Asian countries are contending with slowing growth and inflation. "A Fed lift-off is at odds with the majority of other central banks and we would like to play divergence themes," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. Asian currencies are likely to stay weaker against the dollar, Ji said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar started Tuesday's session weaker. The city-state's currency turned direction to hit a session high of 1.3680 per the U.S. dollar after the central bank's comments. The risk of a further downgrade to the central bank's inflation forecasts is low, the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Managing Director, Ravi Menon, told a news conference. Recent weak economic data, especially a contraction in the second quarter, had revived views that the central bank may ease monetary policy further at its October meeting. WON The won lost as much as 0.7 percent to 1,159.9 per dollar, its weakest since June 2013, as offshore funds continued to sell the currency. South Korea's finance minister said second-quarter growth is expected to be "much lower" than that seen in the first quarter of the year. Asia's fourth-largest economy in the second quarter probably grew at half the pace of the previous three months, a Reuters survey showed, as an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome hurt private consumption and tourism while exports failed to pick up. The won is seen weakening to 1,163.5, its low in June 2013, analysts said. BAHT The baht eased 0.3 percent to 34.508 per dollar, its weakest since May 2009. The Thai currency pared some of its earlier losses as exporters bought it for settlements around the session low. The central bank sold 91-day and 182-day bonds at slightly lower yields than previous ones. Government bond prices also gained. Foreign investors bought a combined net 13.8 billion baht ($400.4 million) worth of Thai bonds in the first 20 days of the month, according to the Thai Bond Market Association, with some expectations of a central bank rate cut. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0700 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.39 124.31 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.3685 1.3710 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 31.200 31.342 +0.46 Korean won 1155.89 1152.10 -0.33 Baht 34.44 34.42 -0.07 Peso 45.27 45.23 -0.09 Rupiah 13342.00 13342.00 +0.00 Rupee 63.64 63.66 +0.03 Ringgit 3.8060 3.8065 +0.01 Yuan 6.2096 6.2097 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.39 119.66 -3.81 Sing dlr 1.3685 1.3260 -3.11 Taiwan dlr 31.200 31.718 +1.66 Korean won 1155.89 1099.30 -4.90 Baht 34.44 32.90 -4.48 Peso 45.27 44.72 -1.21 Rupiah 13342.00 12380.00 -7.21 Rupee 63.64 63.03 -0.96 Ringgit 3.8060 3.4965 -8.13 Yuan 6.2096 6.2040 -0.09 ($1 = 34.47 baht) * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by Orathai Sriring in BANGKOK; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)