* Baht bearish bets at 1-1/2-year high
* Won short positions largest since late November
* Singapore dollar sentiment worst in 4 months
* Yuan long positions hits 1-month peak
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 23 Sentiment towards most
emerging Asian currencies deteriorated in the last two weeks, a
Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as expectations grew that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as soon as
September.
China's yuan bucked the trend as investors
breathed more easily after the authorities' support measures for
the stock market reduced share prices volatility, according to
the survey of 20 fund managers and currency analysts conducted
between Tuesday and Thursday.
Long positions in the yuan rose to the largest in one month,
encouraged by the central bank's consistent efforts to stabilise
the currency by keeping the daily guidance steady.
By contrast, most regional currencies reported more bearish
bets as Fed officials including Chair Janet Yellen expected a
rise in U.S. interest rates this year.
Asian Development Bank also cut its 2015 and 2016 growth
forecasts for China and the rest of Asia, hurting regional
currencies.
Bearish bets on the Thai baht hit the largest since
January 2014 as the currency touched six-year lows. A deputy
prime minister said a weaker baht will help the country's
exports and help boost a struggling economy more than an
interest rate cut.
Still, some offshore funds expected a further rate cut,
adding to pressure on the baht. Thai importers' dollar demand
for month-end payments also hurt the baht.
Short positions on the South Korean won were the
largest since late November as the currency hit a three-year
low.
South Korea's economic growth more than halved in the second
quarter from the previous three months to record the weakest
expansion in six years due to a deadly virus outbreak, dry
weather and poor exports. Offshore funds
continued to sell the won as foreign investors retreated from
the Seoul stock market.
Pessimism on the Singapore dollar was the highest
since late March, when bearish bets stood at a six-year peak due
to expectations of further monetary stimulus.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore in April surprised
markets by holding off from more easing, but a subsequent,
unexpected contraction in the economy during the second quarter
revived speculation that the MAS will ease.
On Tuesday, however, the MAS doused those expectations,
saying that the current policy settings were appropriate given
the expectation that prices will rise by next year.
The Philippine peso's short positions hit a
10-month peak. The country will likely miss its exports growth
target of 8-10 percent this year after overseas sales contracted
in the first five months of 2015, its trade secretary said on
Wednesday.
Short positions in the Taiwan dollar rose to the
largest since early January as the island's export orders fell
for a third straight month in June on weak demand from China and
other emerging markets. Foreign investors were
net sellers in Taiwan's stock market so far this month.
Sentiment on the Indian rupee turned slightly
negative, reflecting the regional falling trend.
The Malaysian ringgit's bearish bets eased a bit
despite a political storm raging around Prime Minister Najib
Razak after a Wall Street Journal report on state-fund 1MDB
alleged that $700 million had been transferred into accounts
held by Najib.
Reuters has not verified the Wall Street Journal report.
Najib has denied taking any money for personal gain and said the
corruption allegations are part of a malicious campaign to force
him out of office.
Malaysia's central bank was spotted intervening to support
the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year, traders
said. Government's bond prices also rose on foreign inflows.
Pessimism on the Indonesian rupiah weakened slightly
although the currency hit a 17-year low. Indonesia's authorities
repeated pledges to curb volatility in the currency market.
The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers
believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging
market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
23-July -0.50 1.32 0.97 0.69 0.70 0.09 1.24 0.52 1.18
9-July -0.13 1.09 0.38 0.78 0.56 -0.06 1.33 0.37 0.80
25-June -0.70 0.29 0.22 0.80 0.11 -0.26 1.10 0.30 0.57
11-June -0.47 0.77 0.61 1.12 0.48 0.05 1.39 0.43 0.69
28-May -0.62 0.67 0.53 1.05 0.02 0.29 0.86 0.03 0.89
14-May -0.45 0.11 -0.05 0.95 -0.30 0.22 0.41 -0.06 0.78
30-Apr -0.48 -0.55 -0.44 0.43 -0.46 -0.18 -0.13 -0.12 0.33
16-Apr -0.35 0.18 0.27 0.34 0.12 -0.59 1.08 0.02 -0.21
2-Apr -0.13 0.14 0.69 0.74 -0.09 -0.51 1.09 0.13 0.14
19-Mar 0.46 1.10 1.48 1.33 0.53 -0.30 1.63 0.33 0.44
5-Mar 0.90 0.36 1.24 1.10 0.46 -0.64 1.34 -0.28 0.05
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)