* Indonesia downplays weak rupiah, intervention still seen * Won hits 3-year trough; S.Korea Q2 growth at 6-year low * Baht at 6-year low on rate cut expectations, importers (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 23 Most emerging Asian currencies lost ground on Thursday as solid U.S. home sales data added to expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates as soon as September. The Indonesian rupiah slid to a 17-year low as the authorities played down the impact of the currency's weakness on the economy although they repeated pledges to curb volatility. The South Korean won hit a three-year low as the economy suffered the worst growth in six years during the second quarter. The Thai baht touched a six-year trough on expectations of a further rate cut. U.S. new home resales rose to a near 8-1/2-year high in June, data showed on Wednesday, boosting bets that the Fed is on track to hike interest rates later this year. "The possibility of a September hike has increased, but some in the markets still expect December," said Amy Yuan Zhuang, a senior analyst at Nordea in Singapore. "This uncertainty will likely keep EM FX down," said Zhuang, adding the rupiah, the Malaysian ringgit and the baht are seen more vulnerable in Asia. RUPIAH The rupiah eased 0.2 percent to 13,400 per dollar, its weakest since August 1998. Indonesia's authorities downplayed the rupiah's weakness, saying it would not have a significant impact on the Southeast Asia's largest economy. "The authorities appear to have a benign 'hands-off' approach in terms of foreign exchange policy, allowing the IDR to weaken alongside the prevailing USD strength," said Heng Koon How, Credit Suisse Private Bank's senior currency strategist in a note. The rupiah is expected to weaken further towards 14,000, he added. Still, the central bank was spotted intervening around the session low to slow down further depreciation in the second-worst performing Asian currency so far this year, traders said. Chief economics minister Sofyan Djalil said the government will work with the central bank to safeguard the rupiah exchange rate in accordance with fundamentals. WON The won lost as much as 0.9 percent to 1,164.5 per dollar, its weakest since June 2012. South Korea's economy grew 0.3 percent in April-June over the previous quarter, the central bank estimated, the slowest since the first quarter of 2009 as consumption was pummelled by an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. "The soft Q2 print reinforces the need for a weaker KRW bias," said Wai Ho Leong, senior regional economist at Barclays in a client note. Offshore funds kept selling both the won and Seoul shares . The currency came under further pressure from dollar demand from energy-related state-run companies, traders said. The won may weaken to 1,183.8-1,185.6, lows of May-June 2012, as the currency breached the current chart support at 1,163.5, the low of June 2013, analysts said. BAHT The baht slid as much as 0.6 percent to 34.861 per dollar, its lowest since May 2009. Some offshore funds expected the Thailand's central bank to cut interest rates on Aug. 5 to prop up the ailing economy. That came even as a deputy prime minister expressed his preference of a weaker baht to a rate cut to boost the economy. The Thai currency came under further pressure from month-end dollar demand from importers for payments. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0510 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.03 123.97 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.3682 1.3651 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 31.230 31.352 +0.39 Korean won 1163.90 1153.60 -0.88 Baht 34.85 34.64 -0.61 Peso 45.30 45.24 -0.13 Rupiah 13400.00 13375.00 -0.19 Rupee 63.74 63.58 -0.26 Ringgit 3.8060 3.7930 -0.34 Yuan 6.2099 6.2095 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.03 119.66 -3.53 Sing dlr 1.3682 1.3260 -3.08 Taiwan dlr 31.230 31.718 +1.56 Korean won 1163.90 1099.30 -5.55 Baht 34.85 32.90 -5.60 Peso 45.30 44.72 -1.28 Rupiah 13400.00 12380.00 -7.61 Rupee 63.74 63.03 -1.11 Ringgit 3.8060 3.4965 -8.13 Yuan 6.2099 6.2040 -0.10 (Additional reporting by Orathai Sriring in BANGKOK and Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Eric Meijer)