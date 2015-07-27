July 27 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0131 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.66 123.79 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.3708 1.3716 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.510 31.530 +0.06 Korean won 1170.20 1167.90 -0.20 Baht 34.83 34.93 +0.29 Peso 45.55 45.49 -0.13 Rupiah 13450.00 13440.00 -0.07 Rupee 64.04 64.04 +0.00 Ringgit 3.8090 3.8090 +0.00 Yuan 6.2095 6.2095 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.66 119.66 -3.24 Sing dlr 1.3708 1.3260 -3.27 Taiwan dlr 31.510 31.718 +0.66 Korean won 1170.20 1099.30 -6.06 Baht 34.83 32.90 -5.54 Peso 45.55 44.72 -1.82 Rupiah 13450.00 12380.00 -7.96 Rupee 64.04 63.03 -1.57 Ringgit 3.8090 3.4965 -8.20 Yuan 6.2095 6.2040 -0.09 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by)