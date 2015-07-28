July 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.07 123.24 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.3672 1.3690 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 31.500 31.560 +0.19 Korean won 1170.20 1167.00 -0.27 Baht 34.83 34.85 +0.06 Peso 45.50 45.56 +0.13 Rupiah 13455.00 13458.00 +0.02 Rupee 64.16 64.16 +0.00 Ringgit 3.8120 3.8150 +0.08 Yuan 6.2095 6.2095 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.07 119.66 -2.77 Sing dlr 1.3672 1.3260 -3.01 Taiwan dlr 31.500 31.718 +0.69 Korean won 1170.20 1099.30 -6.06 Baht 34.83 32.90 -5.54 Peso 45.50 44.72 -1.71 Rupiah 13455.00 12380.00 -7.99 Rupee 64.16 63.03 -1.76 Ringgit 3.8120 3.4965 -8.28 Yuan 6.2095 6.2040 -0.09 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)