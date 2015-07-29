July 29 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0132 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.43 123.57 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.3625 1.3633 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.426 31.575 +0.47 Korean won 1156.80 1164.90 +0.70 Baht 34.83 34.89 +0.17 Peso 45.46 45.50 +0.09 Rupiah 13445.00 13460.00 +0.11 Rupee 63.91 63.91 +0.00 Ringgit 3.8101 3.8140 +0.10 Yuan 6.2094 6.2094 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.43 119.66 -3.06 Sing dlr 1.3625 1.3260 -2.68 Taiwan dlr 31.426 31.718 +0.93 Korean won 1156.80 1099.30 -4.97 Baht 34.83 32.90 -5.54 Peso 45.46 44.72 -1.63 Rupiah 13445.00 12380.00 -7.92 Rupee 63.91 63.03 -1.38 Ringgit 3.8101 3.4965 -8.23 Yuan 6.2094 6.2040 -0.09 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)