* Exporters support won, Taiwan dollar * Intervention caution offsets Malaysia cabinet reshuffle * Caution grows ahead of Fed policy statement (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 29 The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar rose on Wednesday due to month-end corporate demand, while caution mounted ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement that could contain hints about interest rate increases in coming months. Malaysia's ringgit spot stayed near a 17-year low despite a cabinet reshuffle as caution over possible intervention by the central bank offset increased political tensions. Still, most of its non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) weakened, indicating fragile sentiment among offshore investors. Most emerging Asian currencies edged up as losses in China's shares subdued after Beijing showed its determination to stabilise wild equity markets. The dollar also eased against a basket of six major currencies. Investors took a breather, awaiting clues from the Fed on the timing and pace of an interest rate hike when the U.S. central bank releases a policy statement later in the day. Emerging Asian currencies have been weaker on views that the Fed may raise rates this year and as regional economic growth slowed. Regional currencies may find short-term relief if expectations of the Fed's liftoff ease, OCBC Bank's foreign exchange strategist Emmanuel Ng said. "Any specific references to global instability - China, Greece and commodities - within the statement may undermine the greenback," Ng said. RINGGIT Spot ringgit was quoted at 3.8130 per dollar by midday, compared with 3.8176 hit on Monday, its weakest since September 1998. The currency was pegged at 3.8000 from 1998 to 2005. By contrast, the ringgit's one-month NDFs eased 0.2 percent to 3.8290 to the dollar. Five and 10-year government bond prices fell. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak sacked his deputy and four other ministers in a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, and replaced the attorney general, in a bid to stifle questions over a graft scandal at debt-laden state investment fund 1MDB. "This certainly raises the risk of further political turmoil should the public view the sackings as highly politically motivated, and may focus even more pressure on the PM," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank, said in a research note. The central bank will continue to provide "significant liquidity" during the political tensions to support the ringgit as the sentiment toward the currency remained bearish, Tihanyi said. "We think it more likely that the central bank is concerned with potential market panic at the breach of the former fixed exchange rate regime level of 3.80, and thus focused on ensuring that they maintained an orderly exchange rate market at that point." The ringgit was pegged at 3.80 per dollar from 1998 to 2005. Malaysia's international reserves fell to $100.5 billion as of July 15 from $105.5 billion as of June 30, central bank data showed earlier this month. WON The won rose to 1,158.2 per dollar, up 0.6 percent from Tuesday, as exporters bought it for month-end settlements, causing traders to cut bearish bets on the currency. The outlook for the South Korean currency stayed dim on concerns over a slowdown in Asia's fourth-largest economy. Exports in July likely declined for a seventh straight month on sluggish global demand, especially in China, a Reuters poll showed. The won also faced chart resistance around 1,154-1,155 per dollar, analysts said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained on month-end demand from exporters. The currency's gains were limited on weaker local stocks and capital outflows from foreign financial institutions. Foreigners were net sellers in the island's main stock exchange during the previous four straight sessions, unloading a combined net T$15.4 billion ($489.6 million) during the period, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0510 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.42 123.57 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.3639 1.3633 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.450 31.575 +0.40 Korean won 1157.80 1164.90 +0.61 Baht 34.91 34.89 -0.06 Peso 45.47 45.50 +0.07 Rupiah 13457.00 13460.00 +0.02 Rupee 63.90 63.91 +0.02 Ringgit 3.8130 3.8140 +0.03 Yuan 6.2089 6.2094 +0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.42 119.66 -3.05 Sing dlr 1.3639 1.3260 -2.78 Taiwan dlr 31.450 31.718 +0.85 Korean won 1157.80 1099.30 -5.05 Baht 34.91 32.90 -5.76 Peso 45.47 44.72 -1.65 Rupiah 13457.00 12380.00 -8.00 Rupee 63.90 63.03 -1.36 Ringgit 3.8130 3.4965 -8.30 Yuan 6.2089 6.2040 -0.08 ($1 = 31.455 Taiwan dollar) (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by)