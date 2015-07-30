July 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0132 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.12 123.95 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.3699 1.3690 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.460 31.523 +0.20 Korean won 1164.35 1158.40 -0.51 *Baht 34.94 34.94 +0.00 Peso 45.60 45.53 -0.15 Rupiah 13464.00 13455.00 -0.07 Rupee 63.91 63.91 +0.00 Ringgit 3.8130 3.8110 -0.05 Yuan 6.2095 6.2091 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.12 119.66 -3.60 Sing dlr 1.3699 1.3260 -3.20 Taiwan dlr 31.460 31.718 +0.82 Korean won 1164.35 1099.30 -5.59 Baht 34.94 32.90 -5.84 Peso 45.60 44.72 -1.93 Rupiah 13464.00 12380.00 -8.05 Rupee 63.91 63.03 -1.38 Ringgit 3.8130 3.4965 -8.30 Yuan 6.2095 6.2040 -0.09 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anand Basu)