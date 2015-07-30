* Offshore funds sell won, S.Korean stocks * Philippine peso at 5-year low after foreign stock selling (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 30 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday as U.S. economic growth data due to be released later could fuel speculation that U.S. interest rates could be raised as soon as September after the Federal Reserve left the door open for tightening. South Korea's won led regional losses as foreigners sold shares after disappointing corporate earnings. The Philippine peso touched a five-year low as foreigners sold stocks there as well. The Fed on Wednesday after its policy meeting said that the U.S. economy and job market continue to strengthen, indicating the central bank may raise rates when policymakers next meet in September. The first estimate for U.S. second quarter economic growth is due later on Thursday. The world's largest economy is seen returning to expansion after a contraction in the first three months due to a severe winter. The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of six major currencies and U.S. Treasury yields also advanced. "We maintain a forecast for a September increasee as the Fed's view of the economy remained upbeat. We may see some volatility on economic data until September, but the expectation wouldn't be changed," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "Asian currencies have not yet sufficiently priced in the possibility of September liftoff. That will hurt regional currencies further," Jeong said. WON The won slid as offshore funds added dollar holdings after the Fed's policy statement. South Korea's exporters bought the won for settlements on dips, but that was more than offset by foreign investors selling. Seoul shares lost 0.7 percent, bucking against gains in regional equities, as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd offered a downbeat outlook for the third quarter. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso eased 0.2 percent to 45.63 per dollar, its weakest since July 2010. Foreign investors were net sellers in Manila's stock market in the previous six consecutive sessions, unloading a combined net 4.5 billion peso ($98.7 million) worth of shares, according to the Philippine Stock Exchange data. A Philippine bank currency trader in Manila expected the peso to weaken further, probably to 45.75-45.80, on growing expectations of higher U.S. interest rates. Investors are becoming more cautious investing in the peso due to uncertainty over who will succeed President Benigno Aquino after an election next year. Aquino's reforms and campaign for better governance had been welcomed by foreign investors. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0525 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.09 123.95 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.3701 1.3690 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 31.429 31.523 +0.30 Korean won 1168.60 1158.40 -0.87 *Baht 34.94 34.94 +0.00 Peso 45.62 45.53 -0.19 Rupiah 13465.00 13455.00 -0.07 Rupee 63.95 63.91 -0.06 Ringgit 3.8130 3.8110 -0.05 Yuan 6.2096 6.2091 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.09 119.66 -3.57 Sing dlr 1.3701 1.3260 -3.22 Taiwan dlr 31.429 31.718 +0.92 Korean won 1168.60 1099.30 -5.93 Baht 34.94 32.90 -5.84 Peso 45.62 44.72 -1.96 Rupiah 13465.00 12380.00 -8.06 Rupee 63.95 63.03 -1.44 Ringgit 3.8130 3.4965 -8.30 Yuan 6.2096 6.2040 -0.09 ($1 = 45.61 Philippine peso) * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a public holiday. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)