* Won leads Asia FX monthly losses * Baht to suffer worst month in 14 years * Taiwan dollar to see monthly slide, Q2 growth 3-year low (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 31 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Friday, poised for monthly losses in July as faster U.S. economic growth in the second quarter boosted expectations the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as soon as September. The Malaysian ringgit stayed near a 17-year trough with bond prices lower as growing political fallout linked to Prime Minister Najib Razak and the debt-ridden state fund 1MDB hurt sentiment. Indonesia's rupiah fell to a fresh low since August 1998 on month-end dollar demand from importers. Thailand's baht hit a six-year low and is set for its worst month in 14 years as a sluggish economy continued to drive foreign investors out of the country. U.S. economic growth accelerated in the second quarter on solid consumer spending. The expansion fell short of forecast but indicated a steady momentum that could pave the way for the Fed to raise interest rates this year. By contrast, Asian economies are slowing down. Taiwan's economic growth slowed more sharply than expected to a three-year low in the second quarter, hurt by a collapse in exports. The sluggish regional economic outlook, along with views of higher U.S. borrowing costs, are expected to keep denting emerging Asian currencies, analysts said. "Markets have priced in a higher expectation of a September rate hike after the U.S. growth data, but the probability is still below 40 percent," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. "In any case, I think Asian FX will weaken further. Data in the U.S. is getting better whereas data in Asia continues to disappoint, led by China. Asians will suffer until the export cycle picks up, which we aren't seeing yet." WON, BAHT LEAD JULY LOSSES Emerging Asian currencies were set to again report monthly losses in July, led by the South Korean won and the baht. The won has slid 4.6 percent against the dollar throughout this month, which would be the largest monthly loss since September 2011, Thomson Reuters data showed. A slowdown in Asia's fourth-largest economy spurred capital outflows. The baht has lost 3.9 percent so far this month, which would be the biggest monthly depreciation since March 2001, according to Thomson Reuters data. Thailand's top government officials including a deputy prime minister expressed their preference for a weaker currency to a rate cut to shore up the economy. That caused some foreign investors to sell local bonds, which they had bought before on expectations of rising bond prices. The ringgit has fallen 1.1 percent so far in July as the central bank was spotted intervening to prop up the worst-performing Asian currency hit by growing political tensions. Malaysia's international reserves lost $5 billion in the first half of the month, central bank data showed, as the authorities stepped up efforts to support the currency after a graft scandal. "The key concern is that FX reserves continue to decline. At some point BNM will no longer be able to continue providing support to the currency," said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist for ANZ in Singapore, referring to Bank Negara Malaysia. A Wall Street Journal report earlier this month said that investigators in the 1MDB probe had traced $700 million in funds deposited into bank accounts belonging to the prime minister. Reuters has not verified the report. The Singapore dollar has lost 1.9 percent so far this month as the city-state's economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter. Taiwan's dollar has slid 1.5 percent as foreign investors were net sellers in its stock market for a second consecutive month on the sluggish economy. The Philippine peso has shed 1.2 percent throughout July, while the rupiah has fallen 1.1 percent. "The Fed's eventual lift-off may translate into an 'our lift-off, your problem' scenario for emerging markets in an environment of weak growth and still accommodative central banks," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist with OCBC Bank, in a client note. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0515 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.95 124.14 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.3730 1.3752 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 31.542 31.601 +0.19 Korean won 1168.75 1168.40 -0.03 Baht 35.14 34.94 -0.57 Peso 45.65 45.62 -0.07 Rupiah 13483.00 13465.00 -0.13 Rupee 64.03 64.04 +0.02 Ringgit 3.8170 3.8160 -0.03 Yuan 6.2098 6.2096 -0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.95 119.66 -3.47 Sing dlr 1.3730 1.3260 -3.42 Taiwan dlr 31.542 31.718 +0.56 Korean won 1168.75 1099.30 -5.94 Baht 35.14 32.90 -6.37 Peso 45.65 44.72 -2.04 Rupiah 13483.00 12380.00 -8.18 Rupee 64.03 63.03 -1.56 Ringgit 3.8170 3.4965 -8.40 Yuan 6.2098 6.2040 -0.09 (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)