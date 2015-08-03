* Malaysia c.bank spotted intervening, but sporadically * Malaysia FX reserves data on Friday closely eyed * Baht, won gain on short-covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 3 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday after weak U.S. wage growth clouded views on when U.S. interest rates were likely to rise, but the outlook for them was gloomy given the growing concerns over China's slowing economy. The Malaysian ringgit's woes worsened due to the political pressures on Prime Minister Najib Razak as a result of the scandal over indebted state-fund 1MDB. There were some doubts over how heavily Bank Negara Malaysia would intervene to prop up the currency if foreign reserves dwindled too fast. On Monday, with the ringgit hit a level unseen since the day before it was pegged at 3.80 per dollar in early September 1998, as the then government of prime minister Mahathir Mohamad put a floor under the currency to stop it falling further during the Thailand's baht and South Korea's won led gains among regional currencies as investors cut dollar holdings after data on Friday showed U.S. labour costs in the second quarter reported their smallest growth in 33 years. The regional currencies recovery rebound lost momentum after a private survey showed China's factory activity shrank more than initially estimated in July, dampening hopes that the world's second-largest economy was stabilising. Also, despite the weak U.S. wage growth, expectations for a rise in U.S. rates later this year remained intact, leaving emerging Asian currencies vulnerable, traders and analysts said. Investors are awaiting U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday. U.S. employers were expected to have added 222,000 jobs last month, compared to 223,000 increases in the previous month, according to Reuters' survey of economists. June's payroll growth ran well above the average for the first five months. U.S. economy grew at a 2.3 percent annual rate, faster than a 0.6 percent expansion in the previous three months, on solid consumer spending. "Given the strong NFP figures over the last many months and the strong preliminary Q2 GDP, we still expect first hike in September," said Amy Yuan Zhuang, a senior analyst at Nordea in Singapore. "Yellen made it very clear that a hike this year is almost certain, unless something really surprises on the downside." Last month, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank will likely hike interest rates if the world's top economy grows as expected. RINGGIT The ringgit slid 0.7 percent to 3.8500 per dollar. That was its weakest since Sept. 2, 1998, when the currency traded between 3.79 and 4.00 to the dollar, on the day before it was pegged. The ringgit was taken off the peg in 2005, but its return to those levels has given Malaysians a sharp reminder of hard times. Trading was thin on Monday, as foreign banks sold the ringgit. Foreign reserves data due on Friday will be closely watched after losing $5 billion in the first half of June. "The reserves data may gain increasing importance to the market as a signal of nervousness from policy makers," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in a research note. The central bank was on Monday spotted intervening to support the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year, though it did not appear to be defending any specific levels, traders said. Some government bond prices fell with the five-year government bond yield rising to 3.619 percent, its highest since July 9. BAHT The baht gained as traders covered short positions ahead of Thailand's central bank's monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The currency has barely moved since data showed July consumer prices fell for a seventh straight month. Most economist expect the Bank of Thailand to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged for now. WON The won advanced as weak U.S. wage data prompted stop-loss dollar selling. Offshore funds bought the South Korean currency to cover short positions, seeing its recent weakness as excessive, traders said. The currency lost 4.7 percent against the dollar in July, the largest monthly loss since September 2011, Thomson Reuters data showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0530 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.04 123.89 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.3749 1.3723 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 31.591 31.682 +0.29 Korean won 1166.20 1170.00 +0.33 Baht 35.01 35.18 +0.49 Peso 45.66 45.74 +0.19 Rupiah 13505.00 13525.00 +0.15 Rupee 63.97 64.13 +0.26 Ringgit 3.8460 3.8245 -0.56 Yuan 6.2097 6.2097 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.04 119.66 -3.54 Sing dlr 1.3749 1.3260 -3.56 Taiwan dlr 31.591 31.718 +0.40 Korean won 1166.20 1099.30 -5.74 Baht 35.01 32.90 -6.03 Peso 45.66 44.72 -2.05 Rupiah 13505.00 12380.00 -8.33 Rupee 63.97 63.03 -1.46 Ringgit 3.8460 3.4965 -9.09 Yuan 6.2097 6.2040 -0.09 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)