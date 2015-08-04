Aug 4 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.00 124.03 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.3797 1.3783 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 31.655 31.705 +0.16 Korean won 1169.60 1165.90 -0.32 Baht 35.12 35.06 -0.17 Peso 45.76 45.66 -0.22 Rupiah 13483.00 13495.00 +0.09 Rupee 64.04 64.04 +0.00 Ringgit 3.8655 3.8530 -0.32 Yuan 6.2096 6.2097 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.00 119.66 -3.50 Sing dlr 1.3797 1.3260 -3.89 Taiwan dlr 31.655 31.718 +0.20 Korean won 1169.60 1099.30 -6.01 Baht 35.12 32.90 -6.32 Peso 45.76 44.72 -2.27 Rupiah 13483.00 12380.00 -8.18 Rupee 64.04 63.03 -1.57 Ringgit 3.8655 3.4965 -9.55 Yuan 6.2096 6.2040 -0.09 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)