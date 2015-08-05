* Ringgit at fresh 17-year low; Malaysia bonds fall * Solid Malaysia June exports data not helps much * Won hits 3-year low; intervention caution grows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Wednesday after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart expressed support for a September U.S. interest rate hike. Despite an unexpected increase in June exports, the Malaysian ringgit fell to levels last seen during the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, when policymakers pegged it to the dollar. Foreign banks continued to sell the currency, traders said. Offshore funds pushed the South Korean won to its weakest in more than three years. The Singapore dollar also slid to a near five-month low. Indonesia's rupiah stayed around a 17-year trough, although it pared some of losses after the second-quarter economic growth data. Lockhart, a voter this year on the Federal Open Market Committee, told the Wall Street Journal that it would take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to not support a rate hike in September. He is considered a centrist on the committee. After the comments, the U.S. dollar rose to a near four-month peak against a basket of six major currencies and Treasury yields advanced. Other emerging market currencies such as Latin American units slumped. The remarks raised the odds on the margin that the Fed will start its policy tightening lift-off in September, said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. Investors are looking for clues on the timing of the Fed's rate hike from U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday, but the indicator is unlikely to dent expectations that rates will rise by year-end, Ji said. "The view of a lift-off this year is still intact. A hike will happen. If not in September, it will be October, November or December." That will keep hurting emerging Asian currencies, especially the ringgit, the Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar , which are more correlated with higher U.S. rates, he added. WON The won lost as much as 0.8 percent to 1,175.1 per dollar, its weakest since June 2012. The South Korean currency pared earlier losses on caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to support it. Foreign exchange reserves fell in July to a three-month low, central bank data showed earlier, as some traders suspected the authorities of intervening to stem the won's weakness. Last month, the won lost 4.7 percent against the dollar, the largest monthly slide since September 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data. Still, the won is likely to stay weaker ahead of a key U.S. jobs data on Friday. It may weaken to 1,183.8-1,185.6, lows of May-June 2012, analysts said. RINGGIT The ringgit slid 0.6 percent to 3.8780 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 2 1998, a day before the currency was pegged at 3.8000. The peg remained in place until 2005. The currency came under further pressure from dollar demand linked daily fixing. The five-year government bond yield rose to 3.658 percent, its highest since June 30. The currency is unlikely to rebound as opposition parties and activists keep up pressure on Prime Minister Najib Razak over corruption allegations swirling around indebted state-fund 1MDB, analysts said. While June trade data was better than expected, a survey earlier in the week showed manufacturing activity contracted again in July under pressure from weak domestic demand. "The fundamentals are being overshadowed by domestic political developments that have soured sentiment towards Malaysian assets," said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist for ANZ in a research note. ANZ revised its year-end ringgit target to 3.9500. Caution grew over the prospect of further interventions by the central bank to prop up the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year, but doubts also lingered over how heavily Bank Negara Malaysia would intervene with foreign exchange reserves falling. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar fell as much as 0.4 percent to 1.3872 per the U.S. dollar, its weakest since March 20. The city-state's currency is seen testing 1.3900 as it cleared a chart support at a chart support of 1.3815, analysts said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0530 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.36 124.38 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.3851 1.3811 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 31.644 31.726 +0.26 Korean won 1172.70 1165.50 -0.61 Baht 35.08 35.00 -0.23 Peso 45.75 45.61 -0.31 Rupiah 13500.00 13483.00 -0.13 Rupee 63.86 63.75 -0.18 Ringgit 3.8750 3.8535 -0.55 Yuan 6.2097 6.2096 -0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.36 119.66 -3.78 Sing dlr 1.3851 1.3260 -4.27 Taiwan dlr 31.644 31.718 +0.23 Korean won 1172.70 1099.30 -6.26 Baht 35.08 32.90 -6.21 Peso 45.75 44.72 -2.25 Rupiah 13500.00 12380.00 -8.30 Rupee 63.86 63.03 -1.30 Ringgit 3.8750 3.4965 -9.77 Yuan 6.2097 6.2040 -0.09 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Kim Coghill)