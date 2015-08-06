* Ringgit short positions largest since early January
* Baht bearish bets hit 3-1/2-year high
* Philippine peso short positions at two-year high
* Yuan long positions fall on stocks rout, economy
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 6 Sentiment towards emerging
Asian currencies deteriorated in the last two weeks, a Reuters
poll showed on Thursday, as expectations grew that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates in September.
Short positions on the Malaysian ringgit's hit the
largest since early January as the country's political crisis
deepened, according to the survey of 22 fund managers, currency
traders and analysts conducted between Tuesday and Thursday.
The ringgit fell to 3.8935 per dollar, a level last seen
during the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, when the country
subsequently pegged it to 3.8000 to the dollar.
Investors were losing confidence on Malaysia as political
pressure piled up on Prime Minister Najib Razak over corruption
allegations swirling around indebted state-fund 1MDB.
Caution grew over the prospect of further interventions by
the central bank to prop up the worst-performing Asian currency
so far this year, but doubts also lingered over how heavily Bank
Negara Malaysia would intervene with foreign exchange reserves
falling.
Hopes for gains in China's yuan waned, with long
positions falling to less than a third from the previous survey.
In the previous survey published on July 23, long positions
in the yuan hit a one-month high as the authorities' support
measures for the equity markets reduced share price volatility.
But the central bank has repeatedly vowed to keep the exchange
rate steady.
Chinese stock markets skidded 14 percent in July, their
biggest monthly loss in nearly six years, and are now down some
25 percent from mid-June highs.
Short positions on the Thai baht's rose to the
largest since February 2012, when Reuters started including the
currency in the positioning survey, as slowing growth caused
capital outflows. The baht fell to a six-year low on July 31.
Thailand's central bank on Wednesday left its benchmark
interest rate steady again, indicating its belief that the
weakening baht can aid exports and economic recovery better than
a rate cut can.
Such a stance prompted foreign investors to reduce bond
holdings which they had bought before on expectations that a
rate cut may boost bond prices.
Bearish bets on the Philippine peso grew to the
largest since August 2013 as it fell to a five-year low amid
signs of an economic slowdown. Foreign investors were net
sellers of local stocks in the previous four consecutive weeks,
according to the Philippine Stock Exchange data.
Philippine annual inflation slowed to a record low of 0.8
percent in July. The central bank will review the need to adjust
its monetary stance at its rates meeting on Aug. 13, its
governor said on Wednesday.
The Taiwan dollar's short positions rose to the
highest since mid-December last year. The island's economic
growth slowed to a three-year low in the second quarter on a
collapse in exports amid weak global demand for key technology
products.
Short positions in the Singapore dollar and the
Indonesian rupiah hit the largest since mid-March.
Bearish bets on South Korea's won eased with
caution over possible support by the foreign exchange
authorities, but short positions still hovered around an
eight-month high hit two weeks ago.
The Indian rupee's bearish bets slightly rose, but
the sentiment was much better than other emerging Asian
currencies on hopes of a medium-term increase in limits on
foreign investments. Falling inflation and stronger economic
growth prospects also helped sentiment on the currency.
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart backed
September for the start of U.S. interest rate hikes.
Lockhart, a voter this year on the Federal Open Market
Committee, told the Wall Street Journal this week that it would
take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to
not support a rate hike next month. He is considered a centrist
on the committee.
The poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers
believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging
market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
6-Aug -0.15 1.27 1.19 1.16 0.91 0.11 1.82 0.84 1.40
23-July -0.50 1.32 0.97 0.69 0.70 0.09 1.24 0.52 1.18
9-July -0.13 1.09 0.38 0.78 0.56 -0.06 1.33 0.37 0.80
25-June -0.70 0.29 0.22 0.80 0.11 -0.26 1.10 0.30 0.57
11-June -0.47 0.77 0.61 1.12 0.48 0.05 1.39 0.43 0.69
28-May -0.62 0.67 0.53 1.05 0.02 0.29 0.86 0.03 0.89
14-May -0.45 0.11 -0.05 0.95 -0.30 0.22 0.41 -0.06 0.78
30-Apr -0.48 -0.55 -0.44 0.43 -0.46 -0.18 -0.13 -0.12 0.33
16-Apr -0.35 0.18 0.27 0.34 0.12 -0.59 1.08 0.02 -0.21
2-Apr -0.13 0.14 0.69 0.74 -0.09 -0.51 1.09 0.13 0.14
19-Mar 0.46 1.10 1.48 1.33 0.53 -0.30 1.63 0.33 0.44
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU and
Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)