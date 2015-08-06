* Ringgit at 17-year low; 5-year, 10-year bond yields jump
* Won rises on stop-loss dollar selling
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 6 The Malaysian ringgit hit a
fresh 17-year low on Thursday as some local bond prices fell, in
a sign of declining confidence among foreign investors in the
face of political uncertainty and low commodity prices.
South Korea's won rose as investors scrambled to
cover short positions in the worst performing Asian currency in
July amid the dollar's overall weakness ahead of U.S. jobs data.
The ringgit slid as much as 0.4 percent to 3.8935 per
dollar, its weakest since Sept. 2 1998, a day before the
currency was pegged at 3.8000. Malaysia lifted the peg in 2005.
Malaysia government's five-year bond yield rose
to 3.702 percent, its highest since June 29. Ten-year yield
also advanced to 4.088 percent, the highest since
June 17.
Investors have been losing confidence in the country's
assets as pressure grows on Prime Minister Najib Razak amid
corruption allegations circling the indebted 1MDB state fund .
Even before the scandal, sentiment was already negative from
concerns that weak commodity prices and China's slowing economy
may hurt Malaysia's exports.
A weaker ringgit may reduce foreign investors' appetite for
local bonds further, analysts said. Currency depreciation
usually cuts into returns from bonds and raises hedging costs.
"There is some foreign selling as the tone is cautious,"
said Winson Phoon, a fixed income analyst for Maybank Investment
Bank in Kuala Lumpur.
Phoon saw a risk of further bond outflows due to the
ringgit's weakness and higher dollar/ringgit forward points
. A rise in forwards means higher costs of hedging to
foreign investors, Phoon added.
It currently costs nearly 3 percent annualised to hedge
three-month ringgit exposure.
Short positions in the ringgit rose to the largest since
early January in the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed
earlier.
The ringgit and Malaysia's bonds could face a vicious cycle:
a weaker currency may spur foreign investors to sell local debts
and such outflows could put more pressure on the currency, some
analysts said.
That came as doubts grew over how aggressively the central
bank could intervene to prop up the worst-performing Asian
currency so far this year, given a sharp drop in foreign
exchange reserves. The country's international reserves lost $5
billion in the first half of July, the central bank data showed.
Some investors could be worried about capital controls to
stem outflows if the authority looks for other ammunition to
defend the currency due to the falling reserves, said Amy Yuan
Zhuang, a senior analyst at Nordea in Singapore.
"If weakening pressure on MYR persists, we can definitely
not exclude the possibility of FX outflow restriction," said
Zhuang.
"Investors always try to think ahead of regulations, so it
is not surprising to see they sell off everything."
WON
The won advanced on stop-loss dollar selling as the
greenback inched lower ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due
on Friday.
The South Korean won lost 4.7 percent against the dollar in
July, underperforming other Asian currencies.
Traders also stayed cautious over possible intervention by
the foreign exchange authorities to stem the currency's
weakness.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0632 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 124.74 124.86 +0.10
Sing dlr 1.3831 1.3836 +0.04
Taiwan dlr 31.635 31.750 +0.36
Korean won 1164.64 1173.60 +0.77
Baht 35.15 35.17 +0.04
Peso 45.77 45.75 -0.05
Rupiah 13525.00 13513.00 -0.09
Rupee 63.77 63.75 -0.03
Ringgit 3.8920 3.8775 -0.37
Yuan 6.2096 6.2096 +0.00
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 124.74 119.66 -4.08
Sing dlr 1.3831 1.3260 -4.13
Taiwan dlr 31.635 31.718 +0.26
Korean won 1164.64 1099.30 -5.61
Baht 35.15 32.90 -6.40
Peso 45.77 44.72 -2.29
Rupiah 13525.00 12380.00 -8.47
Rupee 63.77 63.03 -1.16
Ringgit 3.8920 3.4965 -10.16
Yuan 6.2096 6.2040 -0.09
