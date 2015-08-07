Aug 7 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0132 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.70 124.73 +0.02 *Sing dlr 1.3854 1.3837 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 31.640 31.755 +0.36 Korean won 1162.70 1166.20 +0.30 Baht 35.13 35.17 +0.10 Peso 45.76 45.79 +0.07 Rupiah 13531.00 13541.00 +0.07 Rupee 63.77 63.77 +0.00 Ringgit 3.9140 3.9040 -0.26 Yuan 6.2096 6.2097 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.70 119.66 -4.05 Sing dlr 1.3854 1.3260 -4.29 Taiwan dlr 31.640 31.718 +0.25 Korean won 1162.70 1099.30 -5.45 Baht 35.13 32.90 -6.35 Peso 45.76 44.72 -2.27 Rupiah 13531.00 12380.00 -8.51 Rupee 63.77 63.03 -1.15 Ringgit 3.9140 3.4965 -10.67 Yuan 6.2096 6.2040 -0.09 * Financial markets in Singapore are closed for holidays and will be reopen on Aug 11. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)