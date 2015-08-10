Aug 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0133 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.34 124.20 -0.11 *Sing dlr 1.3847 1.3838 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.687 31.770 +0.26 Korean won 1166.40 1167.40 +0.09 Baht 35.10 35.16 +0.17 Peso 45.73 45.74 +0.02 Rupiah 13537.00 13538.00 +0.01 Rupee 63.81 63.81 +0.00 Ringgit 3.9225 3.9220 -0.01 Yuan 6.2095 6.2097 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.34 119.66 -3.77 Sing dlr 1.3847 1.3260 -4.24 Taiwan dlr 31.687 31.718 +0.10 Korean won 1166.40 1099.30 -5.75 Baht 35.10 32.90 -6.27 Peso 45.73 44.72 -2.21 Rupiah 13537.00 12380.00 -8.55 Rupee 63.81 63.03 -1.22 Ringgit 3.9225 3.4965 -10.86 Yuan 6.2095 6.2040 -0.09 * Financial markets in Singapore are closed for a holiday and will reopen on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)