* Malaysia's FX reserve below $100 bln, 5-year low * Malaysia June factory output growth misses f'cast (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Malaysia's ringgit hovered on Monday near a low last seen during the Asian financial crisis 17 years ago, as falling foreign exchange reserves boosted doubts over the currency's ability to withstand growing political tensions and low commodity prices. Most emerging Asian currencies edged up as the dollar slightly retreated on profit-taking after solid U.S. jobs data, while their outlook stayed dark on expectations of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike. The ringgit eased to 3.9265 per dollar, compared to the previous close of 3.9220. The currency on Friday hit 3.9280, its weakest since Sept. 2 1998, the day before the government pegged it at 3.8000 per dollar to put a floor under the currency during the Asian crisis. Malaysia took the ringgit off the peg in 2005. Malaysia's international reserves fell to $96.7 billion as of July 31 from $100.5 billion on July 15, the central bank data showed on Friday. Already under pressure from sliding commodity prices, the ringgit's declines accelerated after a graft scandal linked to Prime Minister Najib Razak and the indebted 1MDB state fund escalated during recent weeks. The economy is also slowing down. Industrial production in June rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, slightly missing market expectations. "It now becomes a question of when does the bleeding stop?" asked Stephen Innes, senior trader for FX broker Oanda in Singapore. "The Bank Negara Malaysia agencies continue to sell USD to temper the move higher, but we are questioning, at what cost can they continue to do so, as further drops in reserves will likely accelerate the move higher?" Innes added, referring to Malaysia's central bank. The authority has been selling dollars and buying ringgit since June in an attempt to stem the ringgit's slide, traders said, but the ringgit has still been Asia's worst-performing currency this year, losing some 11 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar. ASIA FX SLIGHTLY UP By contrast, most emerging Asian currencies edged up after U.S. data showed on Friday that nonfarm payrolls rose 215,000 last month, slightly below expectations for a rise in 223,000 jobs. Still, regional currencies failed to strengthen further as the number was still seen solid and cemented views that the Fed will start raising interest rates as soon as September. "A number above 200,000 looks still strong. It's better to buy dollar/Asia FX until the Fed hikes rates in September," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. Commodity currencies such as the ringgit will be more vulnerable as commodity prices are unlikely to rebound due to a uneven economic recovery, she added. China's exports in July slumped much more than expected, while producer prices slid to a six-year low. Such disappointing data indicated the world's second-largest economy may stay sluggish without more stimulus. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0515 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.37 124.20 -0.14 *Sing dlr 1.3838 1.3838 0.00 Taiwan dlr 31.647 31.770 +0.39 Korean won 1163.60 1167.40 +0.33 Baht 35.12 35.16 +0.11 Peso 45.73 45.74 +0.02 Rupiah 13538.00 13538.00 +0.00 Rupee 63.76 63.81 +0.09 Ringgit 3.9250 3.9220 -0.08 Yuan 6.2097 6.2097 -0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.37 119.66 -3.79 Sing dlr 1.3838 1.3260 -4.18 Taiwan dlr 31.647 31.718 +0.22 Korean won 1163.60 1099.30 -5.53 Baht 35.12 32.90 -6.32 Peso 45.73 44.72 -2.21 Rupiah 13538.00 12380.00 -8.55 Rupee 63.76 63.03 -1.14 Ringgit 3.9250 3.4965 -10.92 Yuan 6.2097 6.2040 -0.09 * Financial markets in Singapore are closed for a holiday and will reopen on Tuesday. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)