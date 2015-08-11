Aug 11 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.75 124.65 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.3877 1.3810 -0.48 Taiwan dlr 31.620 31.760 +0.44 Korean won 1167.50 1163.20 -0.37 Baht 35.17 35.18 +0.01 Peso 45.76 45.76 -0.01 Rupiah 13535.00 13548.00 +0.10 Rupee 63.87 63.87 0.00 Ringgit 3.9340 3.9285 -0.14 Yuan 6.2591 6.2097 -0.79 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.75 119.66 -4.08 Sing dlr 1.3877 1.3260 -4.45 Taiwan dlr 31.620 31.718 +0.31 Korean won 1167.50 1099.30 -5.84 Baht 35.17 32.90 -6.45 Peso 45.76 44.72 -2.27 Rupiah 13535.00 12380.00 -8.53 Rupee 63.87 63.03 -1.32 Ringgit 3.9340 3.4965 -11.12 Yuan 6.2591 6.2040 -0.88 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)