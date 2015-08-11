* Yuan to see largest daily loss * Singapore dollar, Philippine peso hit 5-year lows * Ringgit, rupiah touch 17-year troughs (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 11 Most emerging Asian currencies lost ground on Tuesday after China devalued its yuan to support the economy after a run of poor economic data, raising expectations that its neighbours may weaken their currencies to prop up exports. The People's Bank of China weakened the yuan, guiding the currency to its lowest point in almost three years. The move came after news China's exports in July slumped more than expected, while producer prices hit a six-year low. Singapore's dollar hit a five-year low of 1.3996 per U.S. dollar. The city-state's currency closely tracks the yuan as traders and analysts believe the Chinese unit to be a part of the undisclosed currency basket used by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to manage its monetary policy. Malaysia's ringgit and Indonesia's rupiah fell to lows last seen during the Asian financial crisis 17 year ago. The Philippine peso fell to a five-year low, while the South Korean won turned weaker to hover around a three-year trough. "China is acknowledging that a strong yuan is hurting exporters," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. The move is likely to put more pressure on other emerging Asian currencies as central banks may allow their currencies to weaken amid slowing regional growth, Yokota said. Some regional central banks have been intervening to stem weakness in their currencies amid growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates this year. "They don't want rapid weakness but if your currencies are weakening together with your trading partners, it shouldn't be a problem," Yokota said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0300 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.71 124.65 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.3969 1.3810 -1.14 Taiwan dlr 31.980 31.760 -0.69 Korean won 1174.70 1163.20 -0.98 Baht 35.32 35.18 -0.41 Peso 45.88 45.76 -0.27 Rupiah 13570.00 13548.00 -0.16 Rupee 63.87 63.87 -0.00 Ringgit 3.9490 3.9285 -0.52 Yuan 6.2999 6.2097 -1.43 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.71 119.66 -4.05 Sing dlr 1.3969 1.3260 -5.08 Taiwan dlr 31.980 31.718 -0.82 Korean won 1174.70 1099.30 -6.42 Baht 35.32 32.90 -6.85 Peso 45.88 44.72 -2.53 Rupiah 13570.00 12380.00 -8.77 Rupee 63.87 63.03 -1.32 Ringgit 3.9490 3.4965 -11.46 Yuan 6.2999 6.2040 -1.52 (Editing by)