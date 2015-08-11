* Yuan to see largest daily loss
* Singapore dlr, Taiwan dlr Philippine peso hit 5-year lows
* Ringgit, rupiah touch 17-year troughs
* Won near 3-year low; S.Korea not worried about won slide
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 11 China's yuan headed for its
largest daily loss and drove emerging Asian currencies to
multi-year lows on Tuesday after Beijing surprisingly devalued
the currency, building up expectations that its neighbours may
follow a similar path to prop up exports.
The People's Bank of China weakened the yuan,
guiding the currency to its lowest point in almost three years,
dropping by nearly 2 percent in early trade.
The move came after China's exports in July slumped more
than expected, while producer prices hit a six-year low.
"China is acknowledging that a strong yuan is hurting
exporters," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for
Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore.
The move is likely to put more pressure on other emerging
Asian currencies as central banks may allow their currencies to
weaken amid slowing regional growth, Yokota said.
Some regional central banks such as Bank Negara Malaysia
have been intervening to stem weakness in their currencies amid
growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise
interest rates this year.
"They don't want rapid weakness but if your currencies are
weakening together with your trading partners, it shouldn't be a
problem," Yokota said.
A South Korean foreign exchange official told Reuters that
Seoul is not overly worried about any weakening in the won after
the China's devaluation as long as the won moves in an orderly
manner.
The Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar
hit five-year lows on the news.
Malaysia's ringgit and Indonesia's rupiah fell
to lows last seen during the Asian financial crisis 17 year ago.
The Philippine peso also slid to a five-year low,
while the South Korean won turned weaker to hover
around a three-year trough.
"We need to stress that there is urgent need to hedge Asian
FX risk. This is not just a case of USD strength ahead of the
Fed rate hike, but also weak domestic drivers," said Heng Koon
How, Credit Suisse Private Bank's senior currency strategist.
"Today's 2 percent depreciation of the CNY adds to the
urgency and volatile mix."
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar fell as much as 1.3 percent to 1.3996
per the U.S. dollar, its weakest since July 2010.
The city-state's currency closely tracks the yuan as traders
and analysts believe it is included in the undisclosed currency
basket used by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to manage
monetary policy.
Singapore downgraded its 2015 economic growth forecast as
economists said the outlook stays tepid in the second half,
given risks to global economic prospects.
The Singapore dollar pared some of its earlier losses with a
large option barrier at 1.4000, traders said.
WON
The won started the day firmer and strengthend to a session
high of 1,155.4 per dollar on the greenback's broad weakness in
overnight markets.
The South Korean won turned sharply weaker after the China's
devaluation to hit 1,179.0 per dollar, its weakest since June
2012.
Offshore investors including real money accounts and macro
funds scrambled to buy dollars against the won, prompting
traders to cover short positions in the dollar, traders said.
Traders in Seoul suspected the local authorities of selling
dollars to tame the won's volatility as its daily movement of
23.3 won per dollar was the largest since Dec. 19 2011.
Still, offshore funds continued to sell the won as the
authorities were not seen excessively concerned over the
currency's weakness.
RINGGIT
The ringgit lost 0.7 percent to 3.9550 per U.S. dollar, its
weakest since Sept. 2 1998, the day before Malaysia pegged it at
3.8000 per dollar to put a floor under the currency during the
Asian crisis.
Malaysia took the ringgit off the peg in 2005.
Government bond prices continued to fall, a sign that
investors are losing confidence in Malayasia due to some
political uncertainty and low commodity prices.
The five-year bond yield rose to 3.860 percent,
highest since Jan. 16. The three-year yield advanced
to 3.360 percent, its highest since June 10.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0530 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 124.71 124.65 -0.05
Sing dlr 1.3980 1.3810 -1.22
Taiwan dlr 31.930 31.760 -0.53
Korean won 1176.30 1163.20 -1.11
Baht 35.34 35.18 -0.47
Peso 45.88 45.76 -0.26
Rupiah 13565.00 13548.00 -0.13
Rupee 64.11 63.87 -0.37
Ringgit 3.9510 3.9285 -0.57
Yuan 6.3230 6.2097 -1.79
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 124.71 119.66 -4.05
Sing dlr 1.3980 1.3260 -5.15
Taiwan dlr 31.930 31.718 -0.66
Korean won 1176.30 1099.30 -6.55
Baht 35.34 32.90 -6.90
Peso 45.88 44.72 -2.52
Rupiah 13565.00 12380.00 -8.74
Rupee 64.11 63.03 -1.68
Ringgit 3.9510 3.4965 -11.50
Yuan 6.3230 6.2040 -1.88
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets'
