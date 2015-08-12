SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Emerging Asian currencies fell to multi-year lows on Wednesday after China's central bank allowed the yuan to drop for the second straight day. The yuan fell to as low as 6.4301 per dollar, the weakest since August 2011, after the People's Bank of China weakened its daily yuan mid-point by 1.6 percent. Indonesia's rupiah and Malaysia's ringgit hit fresh 17-year lows. The Singapore dollar, the Taiwan dollar and the Philippine peso touched five-year troughs. South Korea's won also slid to near a four-year low. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0154 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 125.13 125.13 -0.00 Sing dlr 1.4096 1.4014 -0.58 Taiwan dlr 32.130 32.080 -0.16 Korean won 1189.80 1179.10 -0.90 *Baht 35.37 35.37 +0.00 Peso 46.17 45.93 -0.52 Rupiah 13760.00 13595.00 -1.20 Rupee 64.19 64.19 +0.00 Ringgit 3.9920 3.9615 -0.76 Yuan 6.4050 6.3231 -1.28 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 125.13 119.66 -4.38 Sing dlr 1.4096 1.3260 -5.93 Taiwan dlr 32.130 31.718 -1.28 Korean won 1189.80 1099.30 -7.61 Baht 35.37 32.90 -6.98 Peso 46.17 44.72 -3.14 Rupiah 13760.00 12380.00 -10.03 Rupee 64.19 63.03 -1.81 Ringgit 3.9920 3.4965 -12.41 Yuan 6.4050 6.2040 -3.14 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)