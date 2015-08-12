* Yuan hits 4-year low after PBOC sets weaker midpoint * Ringgit below 4/dollar, rupiah at fresh 17-year trough * Singapore dlr, Taiwan dlr, Philippine peso at 5-year lows * Vietnam doubles FX trading band to 2 pct (Adds more details. Updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Emerging Asian currencies fell to multi-year lows on Wednesday after China's central bank allowed the yuan to drop for the second straight day to a four-year trough, a move sparking fears of a global currency war. The yuan fell to as low as 6.4508 per dollar, its lowest since July 2011, after the People's Bank of China weakened its daily yuan midpoint by 1.6 percent. The People's Bank of China, which described the devaluation as a one-off step to make the yuan more responsive to market forces, sought to reassure financial markets it was not embarking on a steady depreciation. But markets stayed jittery, expecting the move could be the start of a further slide and driving the yuan's peers weaker, analysts said. China took steps to weaken the yuan after disappointing economic data indicated that further stimulus may be needed to revive growth in the world's second-largest economy. China's July factory output rose 6.0 percent from a year earlier, well below market expectations. "It wasn't meant to be one-off for sure and there will be further depreciation until the PBOC stabilises the spot to re-align with the fixing, which requires more significant intervention effort," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. In the meantime, Ji added, the U.S. dollar "will march on", strengthening further against Asian currencies. Malaysia's ringgit weakened past a psychologically important 4.0000 per dollar level to hit a fresh 17-year pre-peg low. Indonesia's rupiah also fell to a level not seen since July 1998. The Singapore dollar, the Taiwan dollar and the Philippine peso all touched five-year troughs. The South Korea won slid to nearly a four-year low. China's devaluation bolstered expectations that other Asian countries may let their currencies weaken to support their economies, as long as the pace of depreciation is not too fast. South Korea's finance minister said China's step to weaken the yuan will help South Korean exports eventually. Vietnam doubled its trading band for interbank dollar/dong transactions on Wednesday, aiming to protect its exports by countering the adverse affects of a strengthening dollar and yuan devaluation. Some foreign exchange authorities in Asia, including South Korea and Indonesia, were spotted intervening to defend their currencies, but it does not indicate they favour stronger currencies, analysts said. "They need to slow down speed as excessive volatilities could spur massive capital outflows," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "No one wants appreciation in this currency war. A slow depreciation is the best." RUPIAH The rupiah lost as much as 1.7 percent to 13,825 per dollar, its weakest since July 1998, as Jakarta shares dropped 3.2 percent earlier. Foreigners' hedging-related dollar demand hurt the rupiah further, traders said. The Indonesian currency pared some losses as the central bank was spotted "heavily" intervening, traders said. Bank Indonesia chief said the rupiah's decline has overshot and it is undervalued, after a senior deputy governor warned of intervention. RINGGIT The ringgit dropped 1.8 percent to 4.0320 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 1, 1998. Malaysia pegged the ringgit at 3.8000 from early September 1998 to support the currency during the Asian financial crisis. The country took the ringgit off the peg in 2005. Kuala Lumpur stocks lost 1.9 percent amid sliding investor confidence due to falling commodity prices and growing pressure on Prime Minister Najib Razak amid corruption allegations involving indebted state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad. Most government bond prices fell. The five-year government bond yield jumped to 3.969 percent, its highest since November 2008. WON The won lost as much as 1.4 percent to 1,195.5 per dollar, its weakest since October 2011, on dollar demand from foreign banks. The South Korean currency pared some losses as traders in Seoul suspected the local authorities of selling dollars to tame the won's volatility. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar fell 1.1 percent to 1.4165 to the U.S. dollar, its weakest since June 2010. The city-state's currency closely tracks the yuan as traders and analysts believe it is included in the undisclosed currency basket used by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to manage monetary policy. Singapore's benchmark three-month interest rate rose to a four-month high on the weak local currency as investors seek higher yields as compensation for holding it. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0622 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.85 125.13 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.4135 1.4014 -0.86 Taiwan dlr 32.201 32.080 -0.38 Korean won 1189.39 1179.10 -0.87 *Baht 35.37 35.37 0.00 Peso 46.28 45.93 -0.76 Rupiah 13810.00 13595.00 -1.56 Rupee 64.83 64.19 -0.99 Ringgit 4.0260 3.9615 -1.60 Yuan 6.4453 6.3231 -1.90 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.85 119.66 -4.16 Sing dlr 1.4135 1.3260 -6.19 Taiwan dlr 32.201 31.718 -1.50 Korean won 1189.39 1099.30 -7.57 Baht 35.37 32.90 -6.98 Peso 46.28 44.72 -3.37 Rupiah 13810.00 12380.00 -10.35 Rupee 64.83 63.03 -2.78 Ringgit 4.0260 3.4965 -13.15 Yuan 6.4453 6.2040 -3.74 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL and Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)