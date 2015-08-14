Aug 14 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0132 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.48 124.42 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.3974 1.3963 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 32.116 32.366 +0.78 *Korean won 1174.00 1174.00 0.00 Baht 35.15 35.21 +0.17 Peso 46.16 46.15 -0.01 Rupiah 13746.00 13740.00 -0.04 Rupee 65.10 65.10 0.00 Ringgit 4.0410 4.0105 -0.75 Yuan 6.3980 6.3990 +0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.48 119.66 -3.88 Sing dlr 1.3974 1.3260 -5.11 Taiwan dlr 32.116 31.718 -1.24 Korean won 1174.00 1099.30 -6.36 Baht 35.15 32.90 -6.40 Peso 46.16 44.72 -3.11 Rupiah 13746.00 12380.00 -9.94 Rupee 65.10 63.03 -3.18 Ringgit 4.0410 3.4965 -13.47 Yuan 6.3980 6.2040 -3.03 * Financial markets in South Korea are closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)