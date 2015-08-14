Aug 14 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0132 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 124.48 124.42 -0.05
Sing dlr 1.3974 1.3963 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 32.116 32.366 +0.78
*Korean won 1174.00 1174.00 0.00
Baht 35.15 35.21 +0.17
Peso 46.16 46.15 -0.01
Rupiah 13746.00 13740.00 -0.04
Rupee 65.10 65.10 0.00
Ringgit 4.0410 4.0105 -0.75
Yuan 6.3980 6.3990 +0.02
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 124.48 119.66 -3.88
Sing dlr 1.3974 1.3260 -5.11
Taiwan dlr 32.116 31.718 -1.24
Korean won 1174.00 1099.30 -6.36
Baht 35.15 32.90 -6.40
Peso 46.16 44.72 -3.11
Rupiah 13746.00 12380.00 -9.94
Rupee 65.10 63.03 -3.18
Ringgit 4.0410 3.4965 -13.47
Yuan 6.3980 6.2040 -3.03
* Financial markets in South Korea are closed for a public
holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)