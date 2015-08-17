* Malaysia stocks at3-year low, 5-year yield at 7-year high * Won falls as foreigners sell stocks for 8th day * Baht off 6-year low after Q2 GDP beats forecast (Updates prices adds detail) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday as the dollar climbed on growing expectations of a U.S. rate hike next month, while investors remained wary of further weakness in the Chinese yuan. The renminbi held steady as the central bank fixed its official guidance rate firmer, indicating sustained efforts to stabilise sentiment after last week's devaluation. Malaysia's ringgit hovered a near its 1998 pre-peg lows on an extended selloff in local stocks and bonds amid fears of capital outflows. Falling oil prices deepened concerns about Malaysia's exports. The South Korean won slid as offshore funds sold the currency and foreign investors sold Seoul shares. Thailand's baht touched a six-year low on stock outflows, although it pared some of its earlier losses after second-quarter growth came in stronger than expected. The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of six major currencies. Encouraging data on U.S. producer prices and industrial output added to prospects that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at the next policy meeting in September. Such expectations eased as the surprise of China's currency devaluation last week raised concerns that a cheaper yuan would hurt the U.S. economy and the Fed may not hurry to raise borrowing costs. Emerging Asian currencies failed to rebound even when expectations of higher U.S. interest rates weakened. Last week, regional units dropped to multi-year lows as China devalued the yuan after a run of disappointing economic indicators suggested the economy needs further stimulus. That prompted fears of a "currency war." "Emerging Asian currencies are expected to stay weak. RMB devaluation via the midpoint last week is likely to be part of the broader stimulus package. So, I see further RMB weakness and more two-way volatility," said Christopher Wong, a senior currency analyst at Maybank in Singapore. "A recent run of U.S. data remains consistent with our base-line scenario for a September rate hike." RINGGIT The ringgit lost up to 1.4 percent to 4.1370 per dollar in thin liquidity, compared to Friday's low of 4.1500, its weakest since Sept 1. 1998. Malaysia pegged the ringgit at 3.8000 from September 1998 until 2005. Kuala Lumpur stocks dropped 1.5 percent to a three-year low, while the five-year government bond yield rose as high as 4.036 percent, its highest since November 2008. Foreign investors in Malaysia's bond markets have stayed put through months of economic and political uncertainty but a sudden spurt in currency volatility appears to be testing that allegiance. Oil prices fell to near six-year lows, heightening concerns over Malaysian exports as the country is a big supplier of liquefied natural gas and palm oil. Malaysia's exporters bought the ringgit on dips, helping the currency pare some of earlier losses, traders said. WON The won fell as foreign investors were net sellers in South Korea's main stock exchange for an eighth consecutive session. They have unloaded a combined net 1.15 trillion won ($973 million) of equities during the period, the Korea Exchange data showed. The won found little support from corporate demand as local exporters stayed away on expectations of further depreciation, traders said. Traders stayed cautious over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's weakness. BAHT The baht slid as much as 0.5 percent 35.416 per dollar, its weakest since April 2009. The Thai currency pared some of losses after data showing Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew 0.4 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months, slightly better than expected. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0600 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.38 124.31 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.4075 1.4067 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 32.300 32.368 +0.21 Korean won 1183.00 1174.00 -0.76 Baht 35.34 35.26 -0.25 Peso 46.28 46.22 -0.13 *Rupiah 13785.00 13785.00 +0.00 Rupee 65.22 65.00 -0.34 Ringgit 4.0950 4.0810 -0.34 Yuan 6.3952 6.3918 -0.05 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.38 119.66 -3.80 Sing dlr 1.4075 1.3260 -5.79 Taiwan dlr 32.300 31.718 -1.80 Korean won 1183.00 1099.30 -7.08 Baht 35.34 32.90 -6.91 Peso 46.28 44.72 -3.36 Rupiah 13785.00 12380.00 -10.19 Rupee 65.22 63.03 -3.36 Ringgit 4.0950 3.4965 -14.62 Yuan 6.3952 6.2040 -2.99 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for a holiday. ($1 = 1,181.7700 won) (Editing by)