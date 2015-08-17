* Malaysia stocks at3-year low, 5-year yield at 7-year high
* Won falls as foreigners sell stocks for 8th day
* Baht off 6-year low after Q2 GDP beats forecast
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Emerging Asian currencies slid
on Monday as the dollar climbed on growing expectations of a
U.S. rate hike next month, while investors remained wary of
further weakness in the Chinese yuan.
The renminbi held steady as the central bank
fixed its official guidance rate firmer, indicating sustained
efforts to stabilise sentiment after last week's devaluation.
Malaysia's ringgit hovered a near its 1998 pre-peg
lows on an extended selloff in local stocks and bonds
amid fears of capital outflows. Falling oil prices
deepened concerns about Malaysia's exports.
The South Korean won slid as offshore funds sold
the currency and foreign investors sold Seoul shares.
Thailand's baht touched a six-year low on stock
outflows, although it pared some of its earlier losses after
second-quarter growth came in stronger than expected.
The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of six major
currencies. Encouraging data on U.S. producer prices and
industrial output added to prospects that the Federal Reserve
may raise interest rates at the next policy meeting in
September.
Such expectations eased as the surprise of China's currency
devaluation last week raised concerns that a cheaper yuan would
hurt the U.S. economy and the Fed may not hurry to raise
borrowing costs.
Emerging Asian currencies failed to rebound even when
expectations of higher U.S. interest rates weakened.
Last week, regional units dropped to multi-year lows as
China devalued the yuan after a run of disappointing economic
indicators suggested the economy needs further stimulus. That
prompted fears of a "currency war."
"Emerging Asian currencies are expected to stay weak. RMB
devaluation via the midpoint last week is likely to be part of
the broader stimulus package. So, I see further RMB weakness and
more two-way volatility," said Christopher Wong, a senior
currency analyst at Maybank in Singapore.
"A recent run of U.S. data remains consistent with our
base-line scenario for a September rate hike."
RINGGIT
The ringgit lost up to 1.4 percent to 4.1370 per dollar in
thin liquidity, compared to Friday's low of 4.1500, its weakest
since Sept 1. 1998. Malaysia pegged the ringgit at 3.8000 from
September 1998 until 2005.
Kuala Lumpur stocks dropped 1.5 percent to a three-year low,
while the five-year government bond yield rose as
high as 4.036 percent, its highest since November 2008.
Foreign investors in Malaysia's bond markets have stayed put
through months of economic and political uncertainty but a
sudden spurt in currency volatility appears to be testing that
allegiance.
Oil prices fell to near six-year lows, heightening concerns
over Malaysian exports as the country is a big supplier of
liquefied natural gas and palm oil.
Malaysia's exporters bought the ringgit on dips, helping the
currency pare some of earlier losses, traders said.
WON
The won fell as foreign investors were net sellers in South
Korea's main stock exchange for an eighth consecutive session.
They have unloaded a combined net 1.15 trillion won ($973
million) of equities during the period, the Korea Exchange data
showed.
The won found little support from corporate demand as local
exporters stayed away on expectations of further depreciation,
traders said.
Traders stayed cautious over possible intervention by the
foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's weakness.
BAHT
The baht slid as much as 0.5 percent 35.416 per dollar, its
weakest since April 2009.
The Thai currency pared some of losses after data showing
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew 0.4 percent in the
second quarter from the previous three months, slightly better
than expected.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0600 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 124.38 124.31 -0.06
Sing dlr 1.4075 1.4067 -0.06
Taiwan dlr 32.300 32.368 +0.21
Korean won 1183.00 1174.00 -0.76
Baht 35.34 35.26 -0.25
Peso 46.28 46.22 -0.13
*Rupiah 13785.00 13785.00 +0.00
Rupee 65.22 65.00 -0.34
Ringgit 4.0950 4.0810 -0.34
Yuan 6.3952 6.3918 -0.05
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 124.38 119.66 -3.80
Sing dlr 1.4075 1.3260 -5.79
Taiwan dlr 32.300 31.718 -1.80
Korean won 1183.00 1099.30 -7.08
Baht 35.34 32.90 -6.91
Peso 46.28 44.72 -3.36
Rupiah 13785.00 12380.00 -10.19
Rupee 65.22 63.03 -3.36
Ringgit 4.0950 3.4965 -14.62
Yuan 6.3952 6.2040 -2.99
* Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for a holiday.
($1 = 1,181.7700 won)
