Aug 18 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.39 124.40 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.4049 1.4073 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 32.415 32.621 +0.64 Korean won 1182.60 1183.10 +0.04 Baht 35.51 35.39 -0.33 Peso 46.34 46.33 -0.03 Rupiah 13830.00 13785.00 -0.33 Rupee 65.32 65.32 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1010 4.1065 +0.13 Yuan 6.3860 6.3947 +0.14 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.39 119.66 -3.81 Sing dlr 1.4049 1.3260 -5.62 Taiwan dlr 32.415 31.718 -2.15 Korean won 1182.60 1099.30 -7.04 Baht 35.51 32.90 -7.34 Peso 46.34 44.72 -3.50 Rupiah 13830.00 12380.00 -10.48 Rupee 65.32 63.03 -3.50 Ringgit 4.1010 3.4965 -14.74 Yuan 6.3860 6.2040 -2.85 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)