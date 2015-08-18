* Thai stocks tumble as much as 3 pct earlier * Yuan falls despite firmer c.bank midpoint * Rupiah hits 17-year low; Indonesia exports, imports drop (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 18 The Thai baht fell on Tuesday to its weakest level in more than six years on concerns that a bomb blast in Bangkok will hurt the country's tourism, one of the few bright spots in the economy. Most emerging Asian currencies eased as the dollar held firm on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates next month. The baht lost as much as 0.5 percent to 35.571 per dollar, its weakest since April 2009. Foreign and local banks dumped the Thai currency, while demand disappeared, traders said. The central bank has not been spotted intervening to support the baht despite growing caution over official dollar selling, traders in Bangkok said. Bangkok shares earlier dropped almost 3 percent. That will spur more stock outflows, which will further hurt the baht, analysts said. On Monday, a bomb planted at one of the Thai capital's most renowned shrines killed 22 people, including eight foreign tourists, and wounded scores in an attack the government called a bid to destroy the economy. "The Bangkok bomb blast is a near-term negative for tourism in Thailand, at a time when growth is struggling to pick up," said Khoon Goh, senior FX strategist for ANZ in Singapore. "We could see the Thai baht staying weak as uncertainty lingers for the time being." Tourism accounts for about 10 percent of Thailand's economy. The sector continued to recover from a sharp fall in 2014 during months of protests and a military coup. The government expects a record number of visitors this year. Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew slightly more than expected in the second quarter, but the outlook stayed dark on sluggish exports and consumption. Thai authorities have not ruled out any group, including elements opposed to the military government, for the bomb blast, while no group has claimed responsibility yet. "If the bomb is indeed terrorism related, it could rattle investor confidence and we could easily see the USD/THB leg higher," said Stephen Innes, senior currency trader at Oanda in Singapore. The baht could weaken to even 35.750 in the short term as the currency is already under pressure from prospects of the Fed's lift-off, Innes said. The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of six major currencies as strong U.S. housing data offset concerns from a weak manufacturing report. ASIA FX DOWN Most emerging Asian currencies fell as China's yuan slid even after a slightly firmer official guidance rate, which failed to ease pessimism over the renminbi and the world's second-largest economy. Regional currencies briefly rebounded after the People's Bank of China set the yuan's daily midpoint firmer than the previous fix, initially driving the currency stronger. "Asian currencies are weakening as the Fed hike expectations stayed intact despite global growth concerns," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. The Indonesian rupiah fell to 13,845 per dollar, its weakest since July 1998. The country's exports in July dropped nearly 20 percent, while imports lost almost 30 percent. Southeast Asia's largest economy is growing at the slowest pace in six years, but the central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rates later on Tuesday to stem capital outflows. Malaysia's ringgit also stayed around a pre-peg 17-year low as sliding oil prices highlighted concerns over the country's exports. The country is a major supplier of liquefied natural gas and palm oil. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.50 124.40 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.4077 1.4073 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 32.419 32.621 +0.62 Korean won 1184.60 1183.10 -0.13 Baht 35.56 35.39 -0.48 Peso 46.36 46.33 -0.06 Rupiah 13840.00 13785.00 -0.40 Rupee 65.32 65.32 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1170 4.1065 -0.26 Yuan 6.4111 6.3947 -0.26 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.50 119.66 -3.89 Sing dlr 1.4077 1.3260 -5.80 Taiwan dlr 32.419 31.718 -2.16 Korean won 1184.60 1099.30 -7.20 Baht 35.56 32.90 -7.48 Peso 46.36 44.72 -3.53 Rupiah 13840.00 12380.00 -10.55 Rupee 65.32 63.03 -3.50 Ringgit 4.1170 3.4965 -15.07 Yuan 6.4111 6.2040 -3.23 (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)