BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cement falls on lower-than-expected profit
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
Aug 19 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 124.25 124.41 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.4021 1.4035 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 32.470 32.653 +0.56 Korean won 1184.95 1185.00 +0.00 Baht 35.57 35.56 -0.03 Peso 46.29 46.36 +0.14 Rupiah 13830.00 13813.00 -0.12 Rupee 65.32 65.32 +0.00 Ringgit 4.0835 4.0890 +0.13 Yuan 6.3959 6.3938 -0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 124.25 119.66 -3.70 Sing dlr 1.4021 1.3260 -5.43 Taiwan dlr 32.470 31.718 -2.32 Korean won 1184.95 1099.30 -7.23 Baht 35.57 32.90 -7.51 Peso 46.29 44.72 -3.39 Rupiah 13830.00 12380.00 -10.48 Rupee 65.32 63.03 -3.50 Ringgit 4.0835 3.4965 -14.37 Yuan 6.3959 6.2040 -3.00 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
May 2The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Tuesday is 6.07 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD C