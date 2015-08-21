Aug 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0131 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 123.35 123.42 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.4063 1.4022 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 32.585 32.678 +0.29 Korean won 1190.80 1185.10 -0.48 Baht 35.63 35.63 +0.00 *Peso 46.50 46.50 +0.00 Rupiah 13885.00 13865.00 -0.14 Rupee 65.54 65.54 +0.00 Ringgit 4.1410 4.1375 -0.08 Yuan 6.3904 6.3890 -0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 123.35 119.66 -3.00 Sing dlr 1.4063 1.3260 -5.71 Taiwan dlr 32.585 31.718 -2.66 Korean won 1190.80 1099.30 -7.68 Baht 35.63 32.90 -7.66 Peso 46.50 44.72 -3.83 Rupiah 13885.00 12380.00 -10.84 Rupee 65.54 63.03 -3.83 Ringgit 4.1410 3.4965 -15.56 Yuan 6.3904 6.2040 -2.92 * Philippine financial markets are closed for a national holiday. Trading will resume on Monday, Aug. 24. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)