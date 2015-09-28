Sept 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.39 120.61 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.4251 1.4253 +0.01 Taiwan dlr* 33.280 33.292 +0.04 Korean won* 1192.49 1194.70 +0.19 Baht 36.22 36.25 +0.08 Peso* 46.81 46.86 +0.11 Rupiah 14685.00 14680.00 -0.03 Rupee* 66.16 66.16 +0.00 Ringgit 4.3890 4.3850 -0.09 Yuan 6.3695 6.3744 +0.08 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.39 119.66 -0.61 Sing dlr 1.4251 1.3260 -6.95 Taiwan dlr 33.280 31.718 -4.69 Korean won 1192.49 1099.30 -7.81 Baht 36.22 32.90 -9.17 Peso 46.81 44.72 -4.46 Rupiah 14685.00 12380.00 -15.70 Rupee 66.16 63.03 -4.72 Ringgit 4.3890 3.4965 -20.33 Yuan 6.3695 6.2040 -2.60 ------------------------------------------------ * Markets in South Korea and Taiwan are closed on Monday for public holidays. * Markets in India and the Philippines were closed on Friday for public holidays. The previous close shows Thursday's closing levels. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anand Basu)