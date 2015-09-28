* Ringgit slips to lowest since January 1998 * Risks of more local bond outflows may weigh on ringgit-analyst * Local importers' dollar-buying dents rupiah * Rupiah matches 17-year low set on Friday By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Sept 28 The Malaysian ringgit hit a fresh 17-year low on Monday, dogged by concerns over the risk of more outflows from Malaysian bonds, while month-end dollar buying weighed on the Indonesian rupiah. The ringgit underperformed on a mixed day for emerging Asian currencies. While the rupiah and the Singapore dollar also fell, the Philippine peso, Indian rupee and Chinese yuan inched higher against the U.S. dollar. The ringgit fell to as low as 4.4080 versus the dollar , its lowest level since January 1998, during the Asian financial crisis. "On the Malaysian ringgit, at 4.40 against the dollar, some long-term value has indeed started to emerge," said Heng Koon How, senior currency strategist for Credit Suisse private banking and wealth management in Singapore. "However, the overwhelmingly fundamental bearish view against the Malaysian ringgit has not changed. The Malaysian ringgit is indeed pressured by risks of more outflows from foreign investor sales of Malaysian Government Securities," he added. The ringgit is the worst-performing emerging Asian currency this year. Traders say one factor hurting it has been allegations of graft and mismanagement linked to indebted state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Prime Minister Najib Razak, chairman of its advisory board, has denied any wrongdoing. The ringgit is unlikely to get much lift in the near term, analysts said. "All the concerns that have weighed on the Malaysian ringgit remain in place," said Amy Yuan Zhuang, a senior analyst at Nordea Markets in Singapore. The U.S. Federal Reserve is still on track to raise interest rates later this year, while a slowing Chinese economy is likely to cap palm oil prices that are important for the ringgit, she said, adding that political uncertainty has also risen. Markets in Taiwan and South Korea were closed for public holidays. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The rupiah slipped to as low as 14,700 versus the dollar . That matched Friday's trough, which was the rupiah's lowest level since July 1998. One trader said dollar-buying by local importers dented the rupiah. There was also talk that the rupiah was weighed down by foreign fund repatriation at the quarter-end. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0706 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.32 120.61 +0.24 Sing dlr 1.4266 1.4253 -0.09 Taiwan dlr* 33.280 33.292 +0.04 Korean won* 1193.78 1194.70 +0.08 Baht 36.27 36.25 -0.06 Peso* 46.83 46.86 +0.06 Rupiah 14695.00 14680.00 -0.10 Rupee* 66.11 66.16 +0.07 Ringgit 4.4080 4.3850 -0.52 Yuan 6.3694 6.3744 +0.08 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.32 119.66 -0.55 Sing dlr 1.4266 1.3260 -7.05 Taiwan dlr 33.280 31.718 -4.69 Korean won 1193.78 1099.30 -7.91 Baht 36.27 32.90 -9.29 Peso 46.83 44.72 -4.51 Rupiah 14695.00 12380.00 -15.75 Rupee 66.11 63.03 -4.66 Ringgit 4.4080 3.4965 -20.68 Yuan 6.3694 6.2040 -2.60 ------------------- * Markets in South Korea and Taiwan are closed on Monday for public holidays. * Markets in India and the Philippines were closed on Friday for public holidays. The previous close shows Thursday's closing levels. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano, additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)