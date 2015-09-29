SINGAPORE, Sept 29 The Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah slid to 17-year lows on Tuesday, as persistent worries about the health of the Chinese and global economies weighed on risk sentiment and dented emerging Asian currencies. The ringgit fell to as low as 4.4650 versus the dollar as of 0146 GMT, its lowest level since January 1998, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indonesian rupiah slipped to 14,730 at one point, its lowest level since July 1998. The Singapore dollar touched a six-year low of S$1.4335 . The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0146 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.61 119.93 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.4325 1.4287 -0.27 Taiwan dlr* 33.280 33.292 +0.04 Korean won* 1195.52 1194.70 -0.07 Baht 36.47 36.29 -0.51 Peso 46.95 46.79 -0.35 Rupiah 14728.00 14695.00 -0.22 Rupee 66.04 66.04 +0.00 Ringgit 4.4650 4.4200 -1.01 Yuan 6.3634 6.3690 +0.09 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.61 119.66 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.4325 1.3260 -7.43 Taiwan dlr 33.280 31.718 -4.69 Korean won 1195.52 1099.30 -8.05 Baht 36.47 32.90 -9.79 Peso 46.95 44.72 -4.75 Rupiah 14728.00 12380.00 -15.94 Rupee 66.04 63.03 -4.56 Ringgit 4.4650 3.4965 -21.69 Yuan 6.3634 6.2040 -2.50 ------------------------------------------------ * South Korean markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Trade resumes on Wednesday. * Taiwan markets will be closed on Tuesday due to Typhoon Dujuan. Trade is expected to resume on Wednesday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)