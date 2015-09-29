* Worries over Chinese, global growth hit risk sentiment
* Ringgit slides 1 pct, reaches lowest since Jan 1998
* Singapore dollar hits 6-year low, Thai baht 8-year low
* India c.bank surprises with bigger-than-expected rate cut
* Indian shares, rupee trim losses after RBI's 50 bps cut
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 29 The Malaysian ringgit tumbled
to another 17-year low versus the dollar on Tuesday, as
persistent worries about the health of the Chinese and global
economies dented risk appetites and Asian currencies.
The ringgit shed more than 1 percent and touched a low of
4.4770 against the dollar, its lowest level since January
1998, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Asian currencies fell broadly. The Thai baht hit an
eight-year low at around 36.50, while the Singapore
dollar set a six-year low of S$1.4335. The Indonesian
rupiah set a fresh 17-year low of 14,730 versus the
dollar.
"Externally, risk sentiment has turned much worse again led
by global equities," said Divya Devesh, Asia FX strategist for
Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"Malaysian ringgit continues to be one of the most
vulnerable currencies in Asia with relatively low FX reserves
cover, high foreign holding of domestic debt and exposure to
commodities prices," he added.
While the ringgit now looks cheap on a real effective
exchange rate basis, broader market sentiment would need to
stabilise for that to become the key driver and help the
currency consolidate, Devesh added.
One headwind is the risk of further outflows from Malaysian
bonds.
About 11 billion ringgit ($2.5 billion) worth of government
bonds are due to mature on Wednesday and there are concerns that
foreigners, who own on average 45 percent of outstanding bonds,
could pull some of their cash out rather than re-invest it in
Malaysian debt.
The ringgit is the worst-performing emerging Asian currency
this year. Traders say one factor hurting it has been
allegations of graft and mismanagement linked to indebted state
fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Prime Minister Najib
Razak, chairman of its advisory board, has denied any
wrongdoing.
INDIAN RUPEE
The Indian rupee and Indian equities
trimmed their losses after India's central bank cut interest
rates by 50 basis points versus expectations of a 25 basis point
cut.
The Reserve Bank of India reduced its policy interest rate
to a 4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent, which together with
inflation at record lows could help an economy in danger of
slowing down.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0632 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.29 119.93 +0.54
Sing dlr 1.4307 1.4287 -0.14
Taiwan dlr 33.280 33.292 +0.04
Korean won 1195.24 1194.70 -0.05
Baht 36.43 36.29 -0.40
Peso 46.92 46.79 -0.28
Rupiah 14715.00 14695.00 -0.14
Rupee 66.13 66.04 -0.13
Ringgit 4.4750 4.4200 -1.23
Yuan 6.3644 6.3690 +0.07
Change so
far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.29 119.66 +0.31
Sing dlr 1.4307 1.3260 -7.32
Taiwan dlr 33.280 31.718 -4.69
Korean won 1195.24 1099.30 -8.03
Baht 36.43 32.90 -9.69
Peso 46.92 44.72 -4.68
Rupiah 14715.00 12380.00 -15.87
Rupee 66.13 63.03 -4.68
Ringgit 4.4750 3.4965 -21.87
Yuan 6.3644 6.2040 -2.52
----------------
* South Korean markets were closed on Tuesday for a public
holiday. They reopen on Wednesday.
* Taiwan markets were closed on Tuesday due to Typhoon
Dujuan. Trade is expected to resume on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)