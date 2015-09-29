* Worries over Chinese, global growth hit risk sentiment * Ringgit slides 1 pct, reaches lowest since Jan 1998 * Singapore dollar hits 6-year low, Thai baht 8-year low * India c.bank surprises with bigger-than-expected rate cut * Indian shares, rupee trim losses after RBI's 50 bps cut By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Sept 29 The Malaysian ringgit tumbled to another 17-year low versus the dollar on Tuesday, as persistent worries about the health of the Chinese and global economies dented risk appetites and Asian currencies. The ringgit shed more than 1 percent and touched a low of 4.4770 against the dollar, its lowest level since January 1998, according to Thomson Reuters data. Asian currencies fell broadly. The Thai baht hit an eight-year low at around 36.50, while the Singapore dollar set a six-year low of S$1.4335. The Indonesian rupiah set a fresh 17-year low of 14,730 versus the dollar. "Externally, risk sentiment has turned much worse again led by global equities," said Divya Devesh, Asia FX strategist for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "Malaysian ringgit continues to be one of the most vulnerable currencies in Asia with relatively low FX reserves cover, high foreign holding of domestic debt and exposure to commodities prices," he added. While the ringgit now looks cheap on a real effective exchange rate basis, broader market sentiment would need to stabilise for that to become the key driver and help the currency consolidate, Devesh added. One headwind is the risk of further outflows from Malaysian bonds. About 11 billion ringgit ($2.5 billion) worth of government bonds are due to mature on Wednesday and there are concerns that foreigners, who own on average 45 percent of outstanding bonds, could pull some of their cash out rather than re-invest it in Malaysian debt. The ringgit is the worst-performing emerging Asian currency this year. Traders say one factor hurting it has been allegations of graft and mismanagement linked to indebted state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Prime Minister Najib Razak, chairman of its advisory board, has denied any wrongdoing. INDIAN RUPEE The Indian rupee and Indian equities trimmed their losses after India's central bank cut interest rates by 50 basis points versus expectations of a 25 basis point cut. The Reserve Bank of India reduced its policy interest rate to a 4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent, which together with inflation at record lows could help an economy in danger of slowing down. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0632 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.29 119.93 +0.54 Sing dlr 1.4307 1.4287 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 33.280 33.292 +0.04 Korean won 1195.24 1194.70 -0.05 Baht 36.43 36.29 -0.40 Peso 46.92 46.79 -0.28 Rupiah 14715.00 14695.00 -0.14 Rupee 66.13 66.04 -0.13 Ringgit 4.4750 4.4200 -1.23 Yuan 6.3644 6.3690 +0.07 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.29 119.66 +0.31 Sing dlr 1.4307 1.3260 -7.32 Taiwan dlr 33.280 31.718 -4.69 Korean won 1195.24 1099.30 -8.03 Baht 36.43 32.90 -9.69 Peso 46.92 44.72 -4.68 Rupiah 14715.00 12380.00 -15.87 Rupee 66.13 63.03 -4.68 Ringgit 4.4750 3.4965 -21.87 Yuan 6.3644 6.2040 -2.52 ---------------- * South Korean markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. They reopen on Wednesday. * Taiwan markets were closed on Tuesday due to Typhoon Dujuan. Trade is expected to resume on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Richard Borsuk)