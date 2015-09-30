(Adds text, updates prices)
* Asian currencies broadly higher as risk aversion eases
* Ringgit has had its worst quarterly performance since 1997
* Singapore c.bank seen likely to ease in Oct- Reuters poll
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Asian currencies rose versus
the dollar on Wednesday but were on track for hefty quarterly
losses, with the Malaysian ringgit poised for its worst
quarterly performance in almost 18 years.
For the day, the ringgit and other emerging Asian currencies
edged higher as gains in regional equities
helped bolster risk sentiment.
There has probably been some short-covering in Asian
currencies, said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown
Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"I don't think you can take a positive view just based on
this move though," Murata said, adding that recent indicators
such as a bigger-than-expected drop in Thailand's industrial
output for August point to weakness in Asian economies.
Heightened worries about a slowdown in China's economy and
the outlook for global growth have pummelled emerging Asian
currencies this quarter.
Such concerns grew in the wake of China's surprise
devaluation of the yuan in August and a private survey showing a
decline in Chinese factory activity to 6-1/2 year lows.
Emerging Asian currencies gained little respite even after
the U.S. Federal Reserve held off from raising interest rates in
September, with a Fed rate hike later this year still a
possibility.
The Malaysian ringgit has been the worst-performing emerging
Asian currency this quarter, pressured by weakness in
commodities prices, worries about the risk of outflows from
Malaysian bonds, as well as political uncertainty.
The dollar has gained 16.8 percent against the ringgit
in the July-September quarter, the dollar's best
quarterly performance against the ringgit since the fourth
quarter of 1997, according to Thomson Reuters data.
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
Indonesia's central bank plans to intervene in the forward
market for rupiah, supplementing its operations in the spot
market to support the currency, a deputy governor said on
Wednesday.
The rupiah had hit a 17-year low of 14,730 versus the dollar
on Tuesday. The rupiah is the second-worst performing emerging
Asian currency this quarter after the ringgit.
The dollar has risen 9.8 percent against the rupiah this
quarter.
SOUTH KOREAN WON
The won gained a lift on Wednesday, on the back of
dollar-selling by local exporters. There was also talk of
stop-loss dollar selling against the won.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
Singapore's central bank will probably ease monetary policy
in October due to the rising risk of a recession and downside
risks to the inflation outlook, a Reuters poll showed.
The central bank decision, and the government's advance
estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product, are expected
to be announced around mid-October.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0742 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.05 119.74 -0.26
Sing dlr 1.4238 1.4282 +0.31
Taiwan dlr* 32.861 33.292 +1.31
Korean won* 1183.17 1194.70 +0.97
Baht 36.30 36.44 +0.40
Peso 46.71 46.93 +0.47
Rupiah 14640.00 14680.00 +0.27
Rupee 65.72 65.96 +0.37
Ringgit 4.4020 4.4565 +1.24
Yuan 6.3560 6.3636 +0.12
Change so far
in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.05 119.66 -0.33
Sing dlr 1.4238 1.3260 -6.87
Taiwan dlr 32.861 31.718 -3.48
Korean won 1183.17 1099.30 -7.09
Baht 36.30 32.90 -9.35
Peso 46.71 44.72 -4.26
Rupiah 14640.00 12380.00 -15.44
Rupee 65.72 63.03 -4.09
Ringgit 4.4020 3.4965 -20.57
Yuan 6.3560 6.2040 -2.39
------------------------------------------------
*Previous day's levels for South Korean won and Taiwan dollar
are from closing levels on Sept. 25.
