(Adds text, updates prices) * Asian currencies broadly higher as risk aversion eases * Ringgit has had its worst quarterly performance since 1997 * Singapore c.bank seen likely to ease in Oct- Reuters poll By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Asian currencies rose versus the dollar on Wednesday but were on track for hefty quarterly losses, with the Malaysian ringgit poised for its worst quarterly performance in almost 18 years. For the day, the ringgit and other emerging Asian currencies edged higher as gains in regional equities helped bolster risk sentiment. There has probably been some short-covering in Asian currencies, said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo. "I don't think you can take a positive view just based on this move though," Murata said, adding that recent indicators such as a bigger-than-expected drop in Thailand's industrial output for August point to weakness in Asian economies. Heightened worries about a slowdown in China's economy and the outlook for global growth have pummelled emerging Asian currencies this quarter. Such concerns grew in the wake of China's surprise devaluation of the yuan in August and a private survey showing a decline in Chinese factory activity to 6-1/2 year lows. Emerging Asian currencies gained little respite even after the U.S. Federal Reserve held off from raising interest rates in September, with a Fed rate hike later this year still a possibility. The Malaysian ringgit has been the worst-performing emerging Asian currency this quarter, pressured by weakness in commodities prices, worries about the risk of outflows from Malaysian bonds, as well as political uncertainty. The dollar has gained 16.8 percent against the ringgit in the July-September quarter, the dollar's best quarterly performance against the ringgit since the fourth quarter of 1997, according to Thomson Reuters data. INDONESIAN RUPIAH Indonesia's central bank plans to intervene in the forward market for rupiah, supplementing its operations in the spot market to support the currency, a deputy governor said on Wednesday. The rupiah had hit a 17-year low of 14,730 versus the dollar on Tuesday. The rupiah is the second-worst performing emerging Asian currency this quarter after the ringgit. The dollar has risen 9.8 percent against the rupiah this quarter. SOUTH KOREAN WON The won gained a lift on Wednesday, on the back of dollar-selling by local exporters. There was also talk of stop-loss dollar selling against the won. SINGAPORE DOLLAR Singapore's central bank will probably ease monetary policy in October due to the rising risk of a recession and downside risks to the inflation outlook, a Reuters poll showed. The central bank decision, and the government's advance estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product, are expected to be announced around mid-October. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0742 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.05 119.74 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.4238 1.4282 +0.31 Taiwan dlr* 32.861 33.292 +1.31 Korean won* 1183.17 1194.70 +0.97 Baht 36.30 36.44 +0.40 Peso 46.71 46.93 +0.47 Rupiah 14640.00 14680.00 +0.27 Rupee 65.72 65.96 +0.37 Ringgit 4.4020 4.4565 +1.24 Yuan 6.3560 6.3636 +0.12 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.05 119.66 -0.33 Sing dlr 1.4238 1.3260 -6.87 Taiwan dlr 32.861 31.718 -3.48 Korean won 1183.17 1099.30 -7.09 Baht 36.30 32.90 -9.35 Peso 46.71 44.72 -4.26 Rupiah 14640.00 12380.00 -15.44 Rupee 65.72 63.03 -4.09 Ringgit 4.4020 3.4965 -20.57 Yuan 6.3560 6.2040 -2.39 ------------------------------------------------ *Previous day's levels for South Korean won and Taiwan dollar are from closing levels on Sept. 25. (Additional reporting by Yena Park in Seoul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)