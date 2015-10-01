(Adds text, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, Oct 1 The South Korean won edged
higher on Thursday, beginning the fourth quarter on a positive
note, as gains in Asian equities helped soothe sentiment and
lent support to regional currencies.
The won closed local trade up 0.8 percent at 1,176.3 per
dollar.
Data showing a smaller-than-expected drop in South Korean
exports in September and a surprise increase in industrial
output in August, may have added to the won's firm tone, said
Amy Yuan Zhuang, a senior analyst at Nordea Markets in
Singapore.
"That may have helped lift momentum for the Korean won."
The gains in the yuan could prove to be fleeting, she said,
given the continued weakness in China's economy as well as the
possibility of more monetary easing by the Bank of Japan that
could push the Japanese yen lower.
Private surveys showed that China's factory activity fell to
a more than 6-year low in September while growth in the
once-resilient services sector came close to stalling.
An official survey showed that activity in China's
manufacturing sector contracted for a second straight month in
September.
Asian stocks took the Chinese surveys in stride, however,
and drew strength from overnight gains in global equities.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar buying by funds and speculators helped dent the
Singapore dollar.
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
The rupiah eased versus the dollar, but held above a 17-year
low of 14,730 set earlier in the week.
There was limited reaction to data on Thursday showing that
Indonesia's annual inflation rate cooled in September.
On Wednesday, Indonesia's central bank unveiled a set of
measures intended to stabilize the rupiah.
Key steps included the planned issuance of Bank Indonesia
certificates in foreign currency and central bank intervention
in the forward market for rupiah, in order to contain
expectations on how much more it might depreciate.
"Onshore forward points had spiked massively over the past
month, partly driven by expectations of further rupiah weakness
and onshore liquidity dynamics," said Divya Devesh, FX
strategist for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"In my view, this is aimed at bringing the implied yield to
more reasonable levels, and...making it easier for corporates to
hedge their U.S. dollar payables," he added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0724 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.13 119.88 -0.21
Sing dlr 1.4269 1.4223 -0.32
Taiwan dlr 32.766 33.128 +1.10
Korean won 1176.31 1185.30 +0.76
Baht 36.43 36.31 -0.33
Peso 46.73 46.74 +0.02
Rupiah 14664.00 14645.00 -0.13
Rupee 65.59 65.58 -0.01
Ringgit 4.4005 4.3955 -0.11
Yuan* 6.3571 6.3571 +0.00
Change so far
in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.13 119.66 -0.40
Sing dlr 1.4269 1.3260 -7.07
Taiwan dlr 32.766 31.718 -3.20
Korean won 1176.31 1099.30 -6.55
Baht 36.43 32.90 -9.69
Peso 46.73 44.72 -4.30
Rupiah 14664.00 12380.00 -15.58
Rupee 65.59 63.03 -3.90
Ringgit 4.4005 3.4965 -20.54
Yuan 6.3571 6.2040 -2.41
------------------
* China's stock, bond, foreign exchange and commodity futures
markets will be closed Oct. 1 to 7 for national holidays.
