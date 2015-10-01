(Adds text, updates prices) * Won and Taiwan dollar outperform * Gains in equities lift mood, support Asian currencies * No big negative surprises from China PMI surveys * Flows from funds and speculators weigh on Singapore dollar By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Oct 1 The South Korean won edged higher on Thursday, beginning the fourth quarter on a positive note, as gains in Asian equities helped soothe sentiment and lent support to regional currencies. The won closed local trade up 0.8 percent at 1,176.3 per dollar. Data showing a smaller-than-expected drop in South Korean exports in September and a surprise increase in industrial output in August, may have added to the won's firm tone, said Amy Yuan Zhuang, a senior analyst at Nordea Markets in Singapore. "That may have helped lift momentum for the Korean won." The gains in the yuan could prove to be fleeting, she said, given the continued weakness in China's economy as well as the possibility of more monetary easing by the Bank of Japan that could push the Japanese yen lower. Private surveys showed that China's factory activity fell to a more than 6-year low in September while growth in the once-resilient services sector came close to stalling. An official survey showed that activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted for a second straight month in September. Asian stocks took the Chinese surveys in stride, however, and drew strength from overnight gains in global equities. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar buying by funds and speculators helped dent the Singapore dollar. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The rupiah eased versus the dollar, but held above a 17-year low of 14,730 set earlier in the week. There was limited reaction to data on Thursday showing that Indonesia's annual inflation rate cooled in September. On Wednesday, Indonesia's central bank unveiled a set of measures intended to stabilize the rupiah. Key steps included the planned issuance of Bank Indonesia certificates in foreign currency and central bank intervention in the forward market for rupiah, in order to contain expectations on how much more it might depreciate. "Onshore forward points had spiked massively over the past month, partly driven by expectations of further rupiah weakness and onshore liquidity dynamics," said Divya Devesh, FX strategist for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "In my view, this is aimed at bringing the implied yield to more reasonable levels, and...making it easier for corporates to hedge their U.S. dollar payables," he added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0724 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.13 119.88 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.4269 1.4223 -0.32 Taiwan dlr 32.766 33.128 +1.10 Korean won 1176.31 1185.30 +0.76 Baht 36.43 36.31 -0.33 Peso 46.73 46.74 +0.02 Rupiah 14664.00 14645.00 -0.13 Rupee 65.59 65.58 -0.01 Ringgit 4.4005 4.3955 -0.11 Yuan* 6.3571 6.3571 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.13 119.66 -0.40 Sing dlr 1.4269 1.3260 -7.07 Taiwan dlr 32.766 31.718 -3.20 Korean won 1176.31 1099.30 -6.55 Baht 36.43 32.90 -9.69 Peso 46.73 44.72 -4.30 Rupiah 14664.00 12380.00 -15.58 Rupee 65.59 63.03 -3.90 Ringgit 4.4005 3.4965 -20.54 Yuan 6.3571 6.2040 -2.41 ------------------ * China's stock, bond, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets will be closed Oct. 1 to 7 for national holidays. (Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi and Yena Park in Seoul, IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)