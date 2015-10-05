Oct 5 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0120 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0120 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.96 119.90 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.4320 1.4327 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 32.790 33.156 +1.12 Korean won 1173.50 1180.70 +0.61 Baht 36.57 36.57 +0.00 Peso 46.65 46.77 +0.26 Rupiah 14620.00 14640.00 +0.14 Rupee 65.51 65.51 +0.00 Ringgit 4.4025 4.4140 +0.26 *Yuan 6.3571 6.3571 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.96 119.66 -0.25 Sing dlr 1.4320 1.3260 -7.40 Taiwan dlr 32.790 31.718 -3.27 Korean won 1173.50 1099.30 -6.32 Baht 36.57 32.90 -10.04 Peso 46.65 44.72 -4.14 Rupiah 14620.00 12380.00 -15.32 Rupee 65.51 63.03 -3.79 Ringgit 4.4025 3.4965 -20.58 Yuan 6.3571 6.2040 -2.41 * China's stock, bond, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets will be closed Oct. 1 to 7 for a national holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)