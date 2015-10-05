Oct 5 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies
against the dollar at 0120 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0120 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.96 119.90 -0.05
Sing dlr 1.4320 1.4327 +0.05
Taiwan dlr 32.790 33.156 +1.12
Korean won 1173.50 1180.70 +0.61
Baht 36.57 36.57 +0.00
Peso 46.65 46.77 +0.26
Rupiah 14620.00 14640.00 +0.14
Rupee 65.51 65.51 +0.00
Ringgit 4.4025 4.4140 +0.26
*Yuan 6.3571 6.3571 +0.00
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.96 119.66 -0.25
Sing dlr 1.4320 1.3260 -7.40
Taiwan dlr 32.790 31.718 -3.27
Korean won 1173.50 1099.30 -6.32
Baht 36.57 32.90 -10.04
Peso 46.65 44.72 -4.14
Rupiah 14620.00 12380.00 -15.32
Rupee 65.51 63.03 -3.79
Ringgit 4.4025 3.4965 -20.58
Yuan 6.3571 6.2040 -2.41
* China's stock, bond, foreign exchange and commodity futures
markets will be closed Oct. 1 to 7 for a national holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)